Days of Our Lives Spoilers May 26–30: Hospital Drama, Emotional Reunions, and Secrets Unravel

The upcoming week on Days of Our Lives is packed with powerful emotions and gripping drama. From hospital struggles to family confrontations, everyone in Salem is feeling the pressure. Here’s what to expect, day by day.

Monday, May 26:

The week starts at University Hospital, where friends and family gather anxiously around John, whose condition has everyone holding their breath. Kayla is doing everything she can to save him, with Brady, Belle, and Paul standing vigil at Marlena’s side, sharing her worry. Meanwhile, Steve makes sure to remind everyone of John’s bravery and heroic past, giving hope to the group. In a tense moment, Maggie unleashes her anger on Xander, whose actions have pushed her to the edge. Trying to cope with the stress, Sarah throws herself into work, hoping to keep her mind off the turmoil.

Tuesday, May 27:

Gabi and JJ team up to track down Ari, working diligently to locate their missing loved one. Meanwhile, Doug surprises everyone by turning to Leo for assistance, though the wisdom of this choice remains unclear. Johnny struggles with difficult emotions and finds solace in Chanel’s comforting presence. At the same time, Sophia partners with Melinda to push forward the adoption process, hoping for a bright future despite the chaos surrounding them.

Wednesday, May 28:

Kate and Roman share a heartfelt conversation, opening up and confiding in each other as their connection deepens. However, Johnny chooses to run away rather than face his growing problems, leaving loved ones worried about his state of mind. Belle grows increasingly concerned and confronts Alex with tough questions, seeking answers that could change everything. Just when hope seems distant, Carrie arrives in Salem — but will it be in time to make a difference?

Thursday, May 29:

Maggie reveals a secret to Julie, setting off a chain reaction of emotions and questions about trust and loyalty. Belle ensures Jada stays informed with the latest developments, keeping the lines of communication open. Brady makes an important request of Kristen, but she’s resistant, unwilling to bend to his wishes. Meanwhile, Xander and EJ anxiously await the board’s vote to determine the future leadership of University Hospital, knowing the decision will affect many lives.

Friday, May 30:

The week closes with a deeply emotional reunion as Will shares a touching moment with his beloved grandmother, Marlena. Johnny feels more isolated than ever, while Kristen takes her brother EJ to task over recent events, igniting more family tension. Brady, Belle, Paul, and Eric each take turns sitting by John’s bedside, their hearts heavy with hope and fear. As the week ends, Salem’s residents brace themselves for what comes next.

With so much happening in Salem, next week promises intense emotions and shocking revelations. As characters face their toughest challenges yet, viewers will see bonds tested, secrets exposed, and maybe, just maybe, hope restored. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for all the drama and heartache that unfolds.

