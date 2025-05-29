EXCLUSIVE: Sreeleela to kickstart Ustaad Bhagat Singh shoot with Pawan Kalyan from June 10

Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh is all set to resume its shoot, and it seems Sreeleela will be joining soon. We at Pinkvilla have exclusively learned that the actress will begin filming from June 10, 2025, with a month-long schedule.

As per a source close to development, it is said, “Sreeleela is gearing up to begin shooting for her much-anticipated film Ustaad Bhagat Singh alongside power star Pawan Kalyan. The shoot is scheduled to commence on June 10th and will continue for a month-long schedule. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film is already generating massive interest and is slated for a grand release in 2026.”

The movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, is expected to be the official Telugu-language adaptation of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri, directed by Atlee.

Helmed by Harish Shankar, the film follows the story of a former IPS officer living a quiet life under a new identity with his young daughter. However, when past enemies resurface, he must confront his past and do whatever it takes to protect her.

With Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, Ustaad Bhagat Singh will feature Sreeleela as the female co-lead. As the long-delayed project resumes shooting, the film is slated for a 2026 theatrical release, with the official date yet to be announced.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan will also be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna, the film tells the story of the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, who takes on the Mughal Empire in the 17th century.

The movie, slated for release on June 12, 2025, marks the first installment in a planned franchise and features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, and others in key roles.

Apart from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Pawan Kalyan will also be seen in They Call Him OG, a gangster action drama directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth. This film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 25, 2025.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela has a packed lineup ahead, with films like Junior, Mass Jathara, Aashiqui 3, and more in the pipeline.

