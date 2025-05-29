I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 9: Asuza Meets The Evil Spirit Queen—Recap, Release Date And More

In We Went Sea Bathing on the Beach, Azusa’s family visits a beach to escape the cold but finds jellyfish crowding the sea. They meet Curalina, a jellyfish spirit and artist, who clears the water with help from a wave spirit. In return, Azusa’s group models for her eerie art.

Later, joined by friends, they visit Curalina’s home and view unsettling portraits. One painting reveals a ghost kingdom, prompting Azusa, Rosalie, Beelzebub, Fightie, and Pecora to investigate and assist its secluded ruler, Muum Muum.

Expected plot in I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 9

After discovering the ghost kingdom through Curalina’s painting, I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 9 will continue as Azusa, Beelzebub and the rest of the group make their way towards the Evil Spirit Queen’s grave.

Making use of Rosalie’s spiritual nature, they will continue into the massive pyramid housing the elusive queen. Azusa plans to reach the monarch directly to resolve the kingdom’s situation, and fans can look forward to the queen becoming another one of the witch’s staunch allies.

Release date and where to stream

As per the official website, I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 9 will either be titled I Met Her Majesty The Evil Spirit or I Met the Evil Spirit Queen, depending on the translation. It is scheduled to air on May 31 at 9:30 pm JST via AT-X, TOKYO MX, and BS11 in Japan. It will also be available on Japanese platforms like ABEMA, Netflix, Hulu, and d Anime Store.

International viewers can stream I’ve Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 9 on Crunchyroll with English subtitles about an hour after its Japanese broadcast. Additionally, fans in Southeast Asia will have access to the episode via Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel.

For more updates from the second season of the I've Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years And Maxed Out My Level anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

