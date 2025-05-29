7 South movies releasing in June 2025: Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Thug Life to Kuberaa

Movie buffs, get ready! June 2025 is bringing a solid list of new South Indian releases to theaters. From the Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life to Dhanush's Kuberaa, every film has something exciting in store. With fan-favorite stars, gripping plots, and stunning visuals, the month promises non-stop entertainment. Therefore, continue reading to learn more.

South movies releasing in theaters in June 2025

1. Thug Life

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan

Release date: June 5, 2025

Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, dives deep into the gritty world of the underworld. The story begins with Sakthivel and his brother Manickam. During a fierce police encounter, they save a young boy and adopt him. The boy is named Amaran, who grows up to be Silambarasan TR. Things take a dark turn when Sakthivel survives an attempt on his life. He starts to suspect betrayal from within and doubts fall on Amaran and Manickam, pushing him into a dangerous journey of revenge.

2. Madras Matinee

Cast: Sathyaraj, Kaali Venkat, Roshni Haripriyan

Release date: June 6, 2025

Madras Matinee tells the story of an aging sci-fi writer who decides to write a real-life tale at his caretaker’s request. He chooses Kannan, an auto driver, juggling family struggles and daily survival. As the writer explores Kannan’s world, he discovers a story full of emotion, hardship, and quiet strength.

3. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Niddhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol

Release date: June 12, 2025

Set in the 17th century, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 is a Telugu historical action-adventure film. It follows the journey of Veera Mallu, a legendary outlaw, who is given the daring mission to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead, with Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Nargis Fakhri.

4. Kuberaa

Cast: Dhanush, Jim Sarbh, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna

Release date: June 20, 2025

Kuberaa is an upcoming social thriller that explores the dark side of ambition and wealth. The story follows a poor man who undergoes a major transformation. As the pursuit of riches unfolds, the film dives into themes of greed, power, and moral choices. Directed and co-written by Sekhar Kammula, it is shot in multiple languages, including Hindi.

5. Janaki v/s State of Kerala

Cast: Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran, Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh

Release date: June 20, 2025

Janaki Vs State of Kerala is an intense courtroom drama inspired by true events. The story follows Janaki, a woman who fights back after facing injustice. Her legal battle unfolds with emotional depth and gripping tension. Suresh Gopi plays the lawyer who takes up her case and defends her in court. As the trial progresses, hidden truths surface.

6. Maargan

Cast: Vijay Antony, Samuthirakani, Vinod Sagar

Release date: June 27, 2025

Maargan is a gripping murder mystery that centers on a senior police officer tasked with solving a complicated murder case. As he digs deeper, unexpected twists emerge. The investigation takes the audience through suspenseful moments set against visually stunning backdrops.

7. Kannappa

Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar

Release date: June 27, 2025

Kannappa is an upcoming Telugu fantasy drama inspired by a famous folk tale. It tells the story of Kannappa, an atheist hunter who transforms into a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. In a powerful act of devotion, he can do anything to save the deity. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, the film explores this legendary Hindu tale with rich storytelling.

