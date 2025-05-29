7 South movies releasing in June 2025: Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Thug Life to Kuberaa
Movie buffs, get ready! June 2025 is bringing a solid list of new South Indian releases to theaters. From the Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life to Dhanush's Kuberaa, every film has something exciting in store. With fan-favorite stars, gripping plots, and stunning visuals, the month promises non-stop entertainment. Therefore, continue reading to learn more.
South movies releasing in theaters in June 2025
1. Thug Life
- Cast: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan
- Release date: June 5, 2025
Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, dives deep into the gritty world of the underworld. The story begins with Sakthivel and his brother Manickam. During a fierce police encounter, they save a young boy and adopt him. The boy is named Amaran, who grows up to be Silambarasan TR. Things take a dark turn when Sakthivel survives an attempt on his life. He starts to suspect betrayal from within and doubts fall on Amaran and Manickam, pushing him into a dangerous journey of revenge.
2. Madras Matinee
- Cast: Sathyaraj, Kaali Venkat, Roshni Haripriyan
- Release date: June 6, 2025
Madras Matinee tells the story of an aging sci-fi writer who decides to write a real-life tale at his caretaker’s request. He chooses Kannan, an auto driver, juggling family struggles and daily survival. As the writer explores Kannan’s world, he discovers a story full of emotion, hardship, and quiet strength.
3. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit
- Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Niddhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol
- Release date: June 12, 2025
Set in the 17th century, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 is a Telugu historical action-adventure film. It follows the journey of Veera Mallu, a legendary outlaw, who is given the daring mission to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead, with Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Nargis Fakhri.
4. Kuberaa
- Cast: Dhanush, Jim Sarbh, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna
- Release date: June 20, 2025
Kuberaa is an upcoming social thriller that explores the dark side of ambition and wealth. The story follows a poor man who undergoes a major transformation. As the pursuit of riches unfolds, the film dives into themes of greed, power, and moral choices. Directed and co-written by Sekhar Kammula, it is shot in multiple languages, including Hindi.
5. Janaki v/s State of Kerala
- Cast: Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran, Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh
- Release date: June 20, 2025
Janaki Vs State of Kerala is an intense courtroom drama inspired by true events. The story follows Janaki, a woman who fights back after facing injustice. Her legal battle unfolds with emotional depth and gripping tension. Suresh Gopi plays the lawyer who takes up her case and defends her in court. As the trial progresses, hidden truths surface.
6. Maargan
- Cast: Vijay Antony, Samuthirakani, Vinod Sagar
- Release date: June 27, 2025
Maargan is a gripping murder mystery that centers on a senior police officer tasked with solving a complicated murder case. As he digs deeper, unexpected twists emerge. The investigation takes the audience through suspenseful moments set against visually stunning backdrops.
7. Kannappa
- Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar
- Release date: June 27, 2025
Kannappa is an upcoming Telugu fantasy drama inspired by a famous folk tale. It tells the story of Kannappa, an atheist hunter who transforms into a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. In a powerful act of devotion, he can do anything to save the deity. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, the film explores this legendary Hindu tale with rich storytelling.
