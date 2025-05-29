Yash brings Hollywood flair to Ramayana as Mad Max and The Suicide Squad stunt director joins, BTS pics break internet

It doesn’t get more epic than this! Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited cinematic experiences in Indian film history. The excitement continues to build as actor and producer Yash begins shooting for the grand project, helmed by visionary producer Namit Malhotra.

Advertisement

Known as the Rocking Star, Yash is set to portray the mighty Ravana in an action-packed narrative crafted with the expertise of acclaimed Hollywood stunt director Guy Norris, famed for his work on Mad Max: Fury Road and The Suicide Squad. With cutting-edge visual effects, massive sets, and a powerhouse cast, the film aims to redefine mythological storytelling on the big screen.

Norris is currently in India, choreographing elaborate, high-octane action sequences tailored to match the epic scale of Ramayana, with Yash’s character at the heart of the storm.

Renowned for his hands-on approach to every aspect of his projects, Yash is actively collaborating with the team to craft a visual spectacle that pushes the boundaries of Indian action cinema. He is expected to shoot for 60–70 days for Ramayana Part 1.

Recent images from the set reveal Yash in peak physical form, ripped, intense, and battle-ready. His transformation hints at a fierce, reimagined Ravana and a performance that could redefine how Indian action heroes are viewed globally.

Advertisement

Crafted to elevate Indian storytelling for a global stage, Ramayana brings together an extraordinary vision, a stellar ensemble, and world-class talent.

With Yash not just leading from the front with Ranbir Kapoor, but also contributing as a co-producer, this is more than just a film, it’s a cinematic milestone in the making. He has been involved with the project from the start, lending his creative insight every step of the way.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari reminds fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Chennai Express and we can't unsee it