Are Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Getting Married During May 30 Weekend? All About Their Relationship From First Date to Wedding Bells

Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen are reportedly getting married as early as this weekend, May 31, 2025.

The ceremony is said to happen in the next two weekends, reports from The Associated Press suggest. While the date has not been officially announced, Allen's teammate Dion Dawkins recently teased May 31 as D-Day on a live appearance on NFL Network.

"The wedding planning is already underway," a source told Us Weekly in March.

The couple who started dating in 2023 got engaged a year later in late 2024. "Hailee is very excited about the planning process and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together," the source added.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's private but not-so-secret romantic journey to the Altar

The two got engaged in November 2024, during the bye week of the NFL, after over a year of dating. The relationship commenced quietly enough with early rumors fueled by appearances in New York City toward the end of May 2023. On May 25, they were spotted together having an evening on the town, followed by another date on May 27.

By May 29, the relationship had been confirmed by a source to People, with them having been dating for a few weeks. "It's new, but they are having fun," the insider affirmed.

Allen spoke on the public interest in his relationship in August 2023, during a podcast interview. He remembered the intrusion of paparazzi as "gross" and causing insecurities. The couple was private and serious about safeguarding their relationship despite initial issues. During the Pardon My Take podcast, he said, "The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind."

Steinfeld, on the other hand, remained tight-lipped during public appearances. During the Golden Globes on January 7, 2024, she sidestepped questions regarding Allen as well as rumors of an engagement. The two were seen together on January 29 in Laguna Niguel, California, days after the Bills' season was over.

As of February 21, 2024, their relationship reportedly became more serious. The couple went to Paris Fashion Week in March, where Allen suffered a minor accident, tearing his pants when they went out for dinner on March 4.

Allen became Instagram official with Steinfeld on July 23, 2024. He shared photos of their adventures together in Paris and around holiday meals with the family. They announced their engagement on November 22, 2024, with Allen's romantic proposal photos showcasing a sunset setting, roses, and candles.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen stepped out for the first time on the red carpet on February 6, 2025, at the NFL Honors. And now their wedding preparations have gained momentum to mark a new chapter in their lives.

