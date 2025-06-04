Days of Our Lives June 3 Episode Recap: Salem Mourns John Black as Bo Brady Wakes Up

The Days of Our Lives June 3 episode delivered an emotional rollercoaster for fans, as Salem faced heartbreaking loss and unexpected hope. The episode centered around the devastating news of John Black’s death, leaving Marlena, Brady, Belle, and the rest of his loved ones in mourning. At the same time, the surprising recovery of Bo Brady brought a rare moment of joy.

Kristen wakes up early at the DiMera mansion and finds EJ still working on his hospital plans. She reminds him that he needs to follow through on his promise to bring her mother home. EJ agrees if Kristen holds up her end of their deal.

Suddenly, Rachel screams from her room. Kristen rushes to comfort her daughter, who had a nightmare about Grandpa John dying. Kristen reassures her that John is feeling better and they may be able to visit him after school.

After settling Rachel, Kristen texts Brady, saying she needs to speak to him about their daughter. Meanwhile, Marlena is seen lying in bed, lost in thought, remembering her last moments with John at the hospital.

In the living room, Belle finds Brady already awake. Before she can check on their father, Brady gently tells her that John has passed away. Belle breaks down in tears and hugs Marlena when she enters the room.

Brady brings tea for Belle, but Marlena suggests waiting before making any calls. It’s still too early. Across town, Abe and Paulina are woken by Steve’s call with the sad news. They head straight to Marlena’s home.

Brady arrives at the DiMera mansion after seeing Kristen’s message. He informs her about John’s passing, and EJ overhears the conversation. EJ quickly leaves without saying anything. Kristen becomes emotional and tells Brady how much John meant to her.

They discuss Rachel and how to break the news to her. Kristen reveals she made a deal with EJ to bring her mother back in exchange for silence about Johnny. Brady is upset, especially when Kristen suggests Rachel can just talk to her therapist.

At the pub, Kayla breaks the news to Roman. They both recall how much John meant to them. Hope later calls with good news about Bo waking up. They choose not to tell her about John to let her keep her joy.

Julie also hears the news about Bo and happily shares it with Marlena, until she learns John has died. She comforts Marlena with a hug. Abe and Paulina return with pastries and offer support as Marlena processes her grief.

EJ visits to pay his respects, but Marlena lashes out. Belle asks him to leave, then tells him she needs time. Later, Marlena listens to a voicemail from John. It's a simple message: “I love you, Doc.” She plays it again and again, holding onto his final words.

