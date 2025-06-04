Days Of Our Lives June 4 Spoilers: Marlena Breaks Down, Bo Meets His Grandkids And Paul Chooses Love

Tears don’t stop falling in Salem as Days of Our Lives continues to the June 4 episode. As Marlena reels from the crushing loss of John Black, she is surrounded by family trying to keep her grounded. Meanwhile, miles away, Hope witnesses something she never thought she’d live to see—Bo Brady meeting the grandchildren he never knew.

Advertisement

Marlena grieves as Paul and Andrew make a bold choice

Back in Salem, Marlena is enveloped by her children and grandchildren—Eric, Will, Carrie, and Johnny—as she tries to hold herself together in John’s absence. Her heartbreak is raw, the silence in their home made louder by his absence. Everyone is contending with the loss of a man who meant so much to so many.

Amid the sorrow, Paul finds himself at a crossroad. With his wedding on the horizon, he debates whether it’s right to move forward. But in a quiet moment with Andrew, the couple decides to go through with the ceremony. It is what John would have wanted—for life and love to continue, even in the face of pain.

Hope’s family reunites as Bo embraces the life he missed

Elsewhere, at a rehab facility far from Salem, the Brady family is grappling with their own mix of sorrow and joy. Shawn delivers the heartbreaking news of John’s death to Hope, who remains stunned by the sacrifice that saved Bo’s life. The moment is heavy, but it is balanced by a long-awaited reunion—Bo meets his grandchildren for the first time.

Advertisement

Ciara arrives with her two children, Bo and Addie, named after their family’s legacy. For the first time in a decade, Bo is with his wife, children, and grandchildren. The years lost are heavy, but the moment is undeniable: the Bradys are whole again.

For Hope, seeing Bo alive and surrounded by their children and grandchildren is something she never thought possible after a decade of separation.

For more spoilers from the Days of Our Lives, keep up with Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives June 3 Spoilers: Salem Reels From John’s Death While Bo Brady Wakes Up