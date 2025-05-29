Elizabeth Banks Reveals She Used to Clean Toilets as Chambermaid Before Hollywood Stardom

Elizabeth Banks opened up about doing odd jobs before entering the industry and finding fame as one of the popular actresses. The movie star, on The Kelly Clarkson Show, revealed that she initially worked as a waitress and then even as a chambermaid, cleaning toilets at a bed and breakfast to make a living. She claimed that while the experience was shocking and traumatizing for her, it also made her ready for anything.

Advertisement

The actress, who is well-known for playing the role of Effie Trinket in the Hunger Games movie series, went on to make a plea to the audience and her fans to not flush all kinds of junk into the toilet bowl.

She requested, “I just have some advice for people who stay in hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, whatever.” Banks further added, “Please stop flushing things other than pee down toilets. Like the amount of c*ndoms and tampons I had to dig out of toilets as a 17-year-old is shocking to me.”

Speaking of her experience working as a waitress and a chambermaid, the actress continued to explain, “Kelly, I can go anywhere. It's not glamorous, this life you lead. You end up going a lot of crazy places and I'm like, 'I've been worse.'”

Elizabeth Banks’ kids have no interest in following their mother’s footsteps into the industry

Advertisement

Recently in conversation with People Magazine, Banks shared about how her kids do not want to get into the entertainment industry. The Charlie’s Angels actress shares two boys, aged 14 and 12, with her husband, Max Handleman.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the actress revealed that while her sons have no interest in getting into acting yet, if they ever do, she would be thrilled to be a part of any project they would like her to be in.

She mentioned, “If my kids decide to get into acting, which they have currently no interest in, then I would be thrilled to ever do anything with them if they would deign to hang out with me.” Banks added, “It's unlikely. In fact, it would have to be a paying job for them to actually want to hang out with me.”

On the work front, the actress will appear in the thriller series The Better Sister alongside Jessica Biel. The show will stream on Amazon Prime starting May 29.