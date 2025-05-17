Hunger Games Fans Notice Easter Eggs In Casting Announcements Made By Lionsgate

Lionsgate recently had everyone amused as they announced new names for Sunrise on the Reaping and this is simply intriguing the fans of the age-old franchise, Hunger Games. The diehards of the aforementioned movie series have noticed some big easter eggs in the way the studio has been announcing its cast.

To be precise, the first batch of the cast for the upcoming film was announced just last month. Names in this batch included Joseph Zada, who is set to portray the character of the film’s lead, Haymitch Abernathy. Other names are Whitney Peak, who will be seen as Lenore Dove Baird, along with McKenna Grace, set to act as Maysilee Donner, and Jesse Plemons, who will be seen in the film as Plutarch Heavensbee.

Fans on social media quickly noted that the revelation of the cast members could act as a nod to the amount of tributes reaped from each district for the 50th annual Hunger Games in the book.

In case you might not know, Haymitch’s Hunger Games, the one that is also known as the Second Quarter Quell, featured twice the amount of normal tributes, with a total of 48.

This was in addition to Haymitch and Maysilee, who were District 12’s tributes, and included Wyatt Callow, who will be played by Ben Wang, and Louella McCoy. However, they have not been cast yet.

In another case, fans of the Hunger Games also believe that the Hunger Games social media accounts took a gap of almost 18 days to have the next group of its cast announced. While these names included Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, the exact time was approximately the number of days Katniss, who was played by Jennifer Lawrence, and Peeta, a character portrayed by Josh Hutcherson, had waited in the arena in the first book of the Hunger Games.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will hit the theaters on November 20, 2026.

