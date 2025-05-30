Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam’s birthday bash was unlike any other star kids' party - don't believe us? See it yourself

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son, AbRam Khan, turned 12 on May 27. On this special day, he celebrated with his mother, Gauri Khan, and sister, Suhana Khan. SRK and his elder son, Aryan Khan, skipped the bash. Well, his party was quite different from other star kids’ bashes, as he kept it very low-key.

Advertisement

In a video shared by NMACC India on Instagram, birthday boy AbRam Khan is seen entering his birthday venue holding sister Suhana Khan’s hands. We also saw a glimpse of Gauri Khan as she entered the NMACC Arts Cafe in a cool outfit, pairing blue denim with a simple black top and a white jacket. The brother-sister duo is then also seen posing for the perfect picture before the party begins and is just unmissable.

The video also offered a sneak peek into the delicious menu, featuring pizzas, North Indian dishes, cherries, healthy desserts, refreshing drinks, and more.

The trio is later seen posing with a few guests just before a delicious chocolate cake arrives for little AbRam. The last group photo also includes SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, and her daughter. One thing’s for sure, you won’t want to miss this intimate and heartwarming birthday celebration.

Advertisement

Take a look at the adorable video right below:

Meanwhile, superstar Shah Rukh Khan missed the birthday celebration of AbRam Khan. It seems he is quite busy with his upcoming film King, as the shooting of the much-awaited project has finally begun. A source exclusively told Pinkvilla that the superstar and his daughter Suhana Khan have already begun filming in Mumbai along with Saurabh Shukla.

The action thriller film is said to be one of the most expensive films in the history of Indian cinema. The makers are planning to shoot it within a six-month period in India and abroad.

King will mark SRK's second collaboration with filmmaker Siddharth Anand after his hit film Pathaan. It also has a star-studded ensemble including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, and Abhay Verma in important roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such news!

ALSO READ: King: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan starrer to ditch Christmas, Diwali and Eid release? Here’s what we know