My Hero OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Eric Roberts' Kannada debut film online

American actor Eric Roberts made his Kannada film debut with My Hero in 2024. Directed by Avinash Vijaykumar, the movie had a successful theatrical run and also featured Djilali Rez-Kallah in a prominent role. While viewers had been eagerly waiting to watch the film from the comfort of their homes, it has now finally been released on OTT.

When and where to watch My Hero

My Hero started streaming on Amazon Prime Video today, May 30. Without any official announcement on its social media handles, the OTT giant released the film directly on its platform.

Official trailer and plot My Hero

The Eric Roberts starrer is set in the vibrant town of Maheshwar. It tells the story of an unexpected friendship between a young Dalit boy and an American tourist grieving the loss of his grandson. The two cross paths during a difficult time in both their lives. As they grow closer, the boy opens up about being banished from his village in Chikamagaluru for touching a sacred idol. Such an act is often seen as a violation due to his caste.

Moved by the boy’s pain, the American decides to help. With compassion and a touch of humor, he accompanies the boy back to his village. Once there, he confronts the deep-rooted caste discrimination that tore the boy from his family. His bold and unconventional approach begins to change hearts and minds. Slowly, the villagers start to reflect on their rigid beliefs and that forms the main crux of the movie.

Cast and crew of My Hero

My Hero features Eric Roberts, James Gioia, Djilali Rez Kallah, Ankita Amar, and Niranjan Deshpande in key roles. The supporting cast includes Tanuja Krishnappa, Kshitij Pawar, Prakash Belwadi, Dattatreya, and Master Vedic Kushal. The film is written and directed by Avinash Vijaykumar.

Produced by AV Film Studios, the movie showcases a blend of Indian and international talent behind the camera as well. The cinematography for the Indian portions was handled by Venus Nagaraj Murthy, while Forrest Chiras and Akula Lokesh Babu managed the visuals for the U.S. segments. The music was composed, arranged, and produced by Gagan Baderiya.

