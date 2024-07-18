‘I Had Never Heard About It’: Elizabeth Banks Didn’t Realize Her Film Skincare Is Loosely Based On Real Life

Elizabeth Banks was surprised with a revelation about her upcoming film!

The actress is starring in a bonkers new film, Skincare, about a famous aesthetician who goes insane when a rival opens a boutique across the street. Although the film is a work of fiction, unbeknownst to Banks, it’s loosely based on real life.

Elizabeth Banks was aware her film Skincare was real-life inspired

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Charlie’s Angels actress revealed she had no idea her movie was based on celebrity facialist Dawn DaLuise —accused of a murder-for-hire plot against a rival aesthetician—until “way later” into the process.

"I didn't know it at all. I had never heard about it. I was just all in on Hope Goldman and this character and the sort of milieu of LA," she said.

When she read the script, she based it on a facialist, Matty, whom she’d worked with before. The actress imagined her character, Hope Goldman, to be a well-to-do facialist with her “own little place on 3rd Street in LA” whom her agent recommended to hire, as he did with Matty. “That's what I was thinking. I was like, I'm going to base it on Matty," Banks added.

What’s the plot of Skincare?

The film follows famed aesthetician Hope (Banks) as she prepares to launch her own skincare line when a rival facialist, Angel Vergara (Luis Gerardo Méndez), opens a boutique across from her store.

After finding herself in a series of disturbing circumstances, she suspects someone is sabotaging her reputation. She then hops on a frenzy-driven hunt for the person responsible for destroying her career and business. She embarks on this dangerous journey with a new friend, Jordan (Lewis Pullman).

The Hunger Games actress shares insights into Pullman’s character, who is also her character’s supporter but might have bigger gains in mind. Comparing Jordon (Pullaman) to Lothario, the actress calls him "one of those sorts of young men who take advantage of older women.”

“I find that in L.A., those people exist. They're kind of all creeping around in Hollywood," she added. Skincare will hit the theatres on August 16.