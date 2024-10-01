‘He's My Best Friend’: Lady Gaga Gushes About Her Relationship with Fiancé Michael Polansky at Joker 2 LA Premiere

Lady Gaga opens up about her relationship with fiancé Michael Polansky at the Los Angeles premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, sharing details about how close they are and their recent collaboration on her latest album, Harlequin.

Lady Gaga told PEOPLE about her relationship with fiancé Michael Polansky at the Joker: Folie à Deux premiere in Los Angeles on September 30.

The singer-actress opened up about their partnership in life and work, saying, "I just love my fiancé so much. He's my best friend; he's my partner, and I just feel like when you are with your best friend, everything changes."

Polansky has been a constant figure in Gaga's life, both personally and professionally. The couple has been together since 2020, but their most recent public appearance showed new depths to their relationship. Lady Gaga spoke at the premiere about what it meant to have him by her side throughout the project.

During the premiere, Gaga talked about their first professional collaboration on her latest studio album, Harlequin, which is a companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux. Polansky worked with Gaga as a co-executive producer, which marked a major step in their relationship.

"This is the first time we decided to fully go into it and do it," said Gaga. "It just felt right. We were both so excited, and we were all warmed up and ready to go." Polansky co-wrote several songs, including covers of classic shows such as Good Morning and Oh, When the Saints.

Advertisement

The album includes 13 tracks, the majority of which are covers, except for two original songs, Happy Mistake and Folie à Deux. Gaga claimed that their collaboration came naturally, inspired by their shared passion for music and creativity. She shared how working with her best friend made everything feel special and more meaningful.

Lady Gaga and Polansky's relationship became public in 2020, but they just moved it to the next level. Gaga announced their engagement at the Paris Olympics in July 2024, telling French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal of the good news.

Gaga told an amusing anecdote about the proposal during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show on September 27. "He proposed on April 1st, and I thought he was joking," Gaga stated, recalling how the timing had her believing it was an April Fool's joke. However, it wasn't, and the couple has been happily engaged ever since.

ALSO READ: Who Was Gavin Creel? All About Tony Award Winning Actor As He Dies At 48