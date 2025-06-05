Maxton Hall: The World Between Us Season 2 Locks Nov 7 Drop, What to Expect From Ruby Bell and James Beaufort’s Romance

Maxton Hall — The World Between Us went viral after the world was introduced to Harriet Herbig-Matten’s Ruby Bell and Damian Hardung’s James Beaufort in May 2024. So much so that a sequel is already being released! Season 2 of the popular romance from Prime Video has now set a November 7 premiere date, and we couldn’t be more excited.

About Maxton Hall’s fame

Based on Mona Kasten’s book Save Me, the German-language television series ran over six episodes, premiering on May 9, and reaching a phenomenal watch time. It quickly became one of the most popular series on the platform, despite not being an original from it. Numbers claim it achieved the number one ranking in over 120 regions as romance fanatics went crazy over Ruby and James’ tried and tested formula.

The plot of the series follows the two leads, who meet at the titular school, initially hating each other but then falling for one another in a forbidden love story angle. And while the haters-to-lovers trope is not a new one, the novel-inspired story managed to grab more eyeballs than expected.

Now, returning with the sequel, following the second part of the book series, Ruby Bell and James Beaufort are thrown another curveball.

The teaser showcases a ‘return to class’ theme with the actors facing a new academic year filled with challenges. They reunite at Oxford, but with their relationship going for a toss, it remains to be seen how the two manage to get back together, and if love wins.

Watch Maxton Hall — The World Between Us Season 2 teaser trailer below.

Here are the cast members returning for season 2: Sonja Weißer as Lydia, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, Andrea Guo as Lin, Frederic Balonier as Kieran, and Eli Riccardi as Elaine. Fans can also look forward to changes in Lydia’s life as she tackles a new pregnancy.

