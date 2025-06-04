Ryan Reynolds’ Animal Friends Pushed to 2026 as Blake Lively’s Feud with Justin Baldoni Escalates

Ryan Reynolds’ film career is seemingly taking a hit as wife, Blake Lively’s rift with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni deepens. According to an update from Deadline, Warner Bros. has pushed back the film Animal Friends’ release. Earlier, slated to premiere on October 10, 2025, the animated road film will now see the light of day on May 1, 2026. It is a collective effort from Legendary, Maximum Effort and Prime Focus Studios.

About Animal Friends

Written by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, Animal Friends also stars Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza, Addison Rae, Dan Levy, Lil Rel Howery and Ellie Bamber, alongside the Green Lantern lead. This is the second time the movie has changed its release date, with the initial plan for August 15, 2025, being scrapped to move to October 2025 and then to May 2026. That does not cover the changes undergone by the movie so far, however, as Sony Pictures originally helmed the film before Warner took it over due to a deal with Legendary.

Why Animal Films could have been moved

It is known that Animal Friends will be an R-rated film, however, further details remain under wraps. But, it is not known why the production decided to move back further, however, it has now escaped a run-in with the likes of Jennifer Lopez' Kiss Of The Spider Woman and Channing Tatum's Roofman.

It could prove to be a data-driven move which allows Animal Friends to not clash with other films and garner more eyeballs.

Ryan Reynolds in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Feud

While not directly involved, the 48-year-old has been affected by the severity of his wife, Blake Lively’s ongoing feud with Justin Baldoni, which stemmed post It Ends With Us. According to the latest update, the actress moved to drop her ‘emotional distress’ charges against her co-star after reportedly being asked for medical proof.

