Matt Reeves Shares Major Update on Batman 2, Everything We Know About DC Movie So Far

The Batman 2 is one of the movies that fans are looking forward to. It has been three years since Robert Pattinson starrer and the first film of the trilogy hit theaters, and with the delay, it was speculated that the second part might get shelved.

Putting the rumors to an end, Matt Reeves has shared that the script of The Batman 2 is complete and that the filming will begin soon.

Advertisement

As for his post, the filmmaker shared a picture of himself sitting with the co-writer, Mattson Tomlin, and the script of the upcoming movie on the table, with a very clear Batman logo. In the caption he wrote, “Partners in Crime (Fighters).”

Cast, release date, and storyline of The Batman II

It has been a long wait for the fans since the first Batman movie was dropped in theaters. The sequel to the 2022 DC film was announced just a month after Robert Pattinson charmed on the big screen in his black Batman suit.

After multiple delays and the audience wondering if the movie will ever be made or not, the makers have scheduled The Batman II for Oct 1, 2027.

Moreover, the big update about the script completion comes after the DC head, James Gunn, addressed the delay in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He said, “Listen, we’re supposed to get a script in June. I hope that happens. We feel really good about it.”

Advertisement

The Superman director further added, “People should get off Matt’s nuts because it’s like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That’s just the way it is. He doesn’t owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does.”

As for the cast of the upcoming DC film, Robert Pattinson will reprise his role of Bruce Wayne. Additionally, Paul Dano, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis, too, will make their appearances in the movie.

The plot for the second installment of the franchise has been kept under wraps. Speaking of the screenplay, Gunn went on to say, “I am irritated by people. I mean, it’s just that thing people don’t need to be entitled about. It’s going to come out when he feels good about the screenplay.”

Advertisement

He continued, “And Matt’s not going to give me the screenplay until he feels good about the screenplay.”

Further details about The Batman II will be rolled out soon.

ALSO READ: James Gunn Says The Batman 2 is ‘Really Important’ Amid Rumors of Robert Pattinson Starrer Being Axed, Can We See Script Shortly?