Rihanna Brings Son Riot to Cheer on Partner A$AP Rocky at his Paris Fashion Week Show

Rihanna made a rare but striking appearance in Paris on June 27, attending partner A$AP Rocky’s AWGE fashion show with their youngest child, Riot Rose. The pregnant singer, 37, drew attention as she arrived at the venue holding her one-year-old, showing off her baby bump in a bold, partially unbuttoned striped shirt paired with a pleated navy mini skirt.

Per People, the Fenty Beauty mogul completed her look with gray scrunched socks, pointed heels, and a yellow Dior Dracula tote, while her son wore a Harley-Davidson-patched black moto jacket, purple joggers, and mini Vans. Riot sat in his mother’s lap front row, smiling widely when he spotted his dad on the runway.

Riot cheers on his dad from Rihanna’s lap

Inside the show, Rihanna was seen engaging with her son as they watched models pass by. According to the publication, the toddler was entertained by a small purple fan, but lit up when A$AP Rocky—dressed in his signature streetwear style—took the runway.

Rihanna pointed excitedly toward Rocky as he walked by, prompting Riot to smile brightly. The rapper then picked up his son in a sweet exchange caught on video.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s growing family

The Paris appearance is just another chapter in the couple’s superstar parenting journey. They also share 3-year-old RZA Athelston. The couple confirmed in May that they are expecting their third child, per the magazine.

At the Met Gala, Rocky told reporters including the Associated Press, “We definitely happy.” Rihanna continues to influence her children’s style, with Rocky previously crediting her taste entirely: “That’s all their moms, man.”

