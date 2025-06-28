New Details on Bond 26: Denis Villeneuve to Direct with Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi Among Frontrunners

After years of speculation, Amazon MGM has officially confirmed that Denis Villeneuve will direct the 26th James Bond film—making this the first 007 installment under a new studio’s leadership. The Dune director has stepped into one of cinema’s most iconic roles behind the camera.

Villeneuve has also promised both reverence for the franchise and a new trajectory for the series. With an estimated 2028 release, the film remains in early development, but the studio is already narrowing down possible leads and writers.

Villeneuve's vision and Amazon’s new era

Denis Villeneuve, whose filmography includes Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, and Sicario, called Bond “sacred territory” in a statement, acknowledging his lifelong admiration for the spy series. He joins the project as executive producer alongside Tanya Lapointe, but does not hold final cut or a multi-film deal.

The upcoming movie signals a major shift in the Bond franchise—formerly tightly controlled by the Broccoli family, who relinquished creative rights to Amazon earlier this year after six decades of stewardship.

With Dune: Messiah already in pre-production, Villeneuve’s Bond version will not enter full-scale production for at least two years. Still, sources tell Variety that the studio is accelerating development by seeking a screenwriter and finalizing casting preferences.

Casting focus: Will there be a younger James Bond?

Reportedly, Amazon MGM is targeting actors under 30 for the next James Bond. Early favorites include Jacob Elordi, known for Euphoria and Saltburn; Tom Holland, star of Spider-Man and Uncharted; and Harris Dickinson, who appeared in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Babygirl.

While no official talks have begun, the studio appears intent on rejuvenating Bond with a new generation. Older fan picks like Henry Cavill and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are reportedly out of contention due to age.

Jonathan Nolan was considered to write the script, per insiders, but his current commitments to other Amazon projects likely rule him out. A shortlist of other writers is under review as the studio shapes what could be a very different kind of Bond film.

