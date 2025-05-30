Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt in ‘Solid Place’ Amid Divorce Drama with Angelina Jolie

It seems there’s harmony in paradise for Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon after the actor reportedly finalized his divorce from Angelina Jolie. Speaking about the couple, a source told People magazine that she has been a “calming and supportive presence.”

The insider added that there’s “no pressure” between the two. Additionally, the publication was told that Ramon gives the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor the “space when he needs it but is always there when it counts.”

What else did the source say?

The source also revealed that the pair is in a very “solid place,” adding that Ramon has “brought a lot of peace into Brad’s life” and that “their relationship has been easy and natural.”

The insider further shared about Ramon encouraging the veteran star to move ahead and "focus on the future." “She’s grounded, drama-free, and just really good for him, which is exactly what he needs at this stage,” the source added.

A look back at Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship timeline

Pitt and Jolie, once famously dubbed “Brangelina,” made major headlines when they began dating in the mid-2000s, quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most talked-about A-list couples.

They elevated their relationship by tying the knot in 2014. However, trouble soon followed, and in 2016, the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress filed for divorce, according to People magazine.

Their divorce, which sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms, was officially finalized in December of last year, according to the outlet.

The former couple, who famously starred together in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, share six children: Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

