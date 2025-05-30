Who Is Aydan Nix? Gigi and Bella Hadid Introduce Their 23-Year-Old Half-Sister to World

Supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid have introduced the world to their 23-year-old half-sister, Aydan Nix. In a statement shared with the Daily Mail on Thursday, May 29, Gigi and Bella opened up about the new addition to their family.

The sisters revealed that Aydan is the daughter of their father, Mohamed Hadid, and Terri Hatfield Dull. They shared that Aydan was born after Mohamed's brief relationship with Dull, which happened after his divorce from Yolanda Hadid in 2001. “We first connected in late 2023, and from that moment on, we’ve embraced Aydan with open arms,” Gigi and Bella said in their joint statement.

Who is Aydan Nix?

According to the statement, Aydan grew up in Florida and was raised by the man she knew as her father until his sudden death when she was 19. After his passing, Aydan took a genetic test 'out of curiosity' and learned that she was biologically related to the Hadid family.

The sisters said, “She’s spent time with all of us, including our dad, and we’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family.” Gigi and Bella shared that their conversations with Aydan have been open and loving, and they are committed to supporting and protecting her.

They also mentioned that Aydan and her family value their privacy, and they fully respect that. The sisters asked others to do the same and honor Aydan’s wish for anonymity as she continues her life as a young woman in New York.

Daily Mail reported that Mohamed Hadid’s relationship with Terri Hatfield Dull ended before she found out she was pregnant. The outlet stated that Mohamed always knew about Aydan but has not provided her with financial support. A family source told the outlet that Mohamed is cordial and pleasant with Aydan, adding that there is mutual respect but there’s also discretion.

Although he was expected to attend her college graduation from the Parsons School of Design in May, he reportedly canceled about a week before the event.

Aydan Nix, now living in New York, hopes to pursue a career in the fashion industry. She is interested in becoming a designer, stylist, and influencer. Her connection to the Hadid family could open doors in the industry, but she is also focused on maintaining her privacy.

Mohamed Hadid shares Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and their brother Anwar Hadid with ex-wife Yolanda Hadid. He also has two older daughters, Marielle and Alana, from his first marriage to Mary Butler.

