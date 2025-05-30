Days of Our Lives May 30 Spoilers: Will Comes Back to John Amid Health Crisis

Days of Our Lives May 30 episode spoilers show Salem holding its breath as the town’s beloved patriarch, John, is in critical condition. While his family gathers at his bedside, tearful reconciliations and underlying tensions are bound to unfold this Friday.

Will Horton returns to Salem to spend time with his grandfather in Friday’s touching episode of Days of Our Lives. While not a biological relative, Will shares a deep bond with John and steps in to support Marlena as their family comes together amidst uncertainty.

Will joins Brady, Belle, Paul, and Eric in their shared concern for John, as they reflect on poignant flashbacks from the past. These moments serve as a treat for viewers, blending emotional memories that honor John’s legacy and the actor who brought him to life, Drake Hogestyn.

Meanwhile, EJ DiMera stirs the pot in true DiMera fashion, reminding Kristen of her own past deceptions. He uses history as leverage, offering to help her on the condition that she convinces Brady to support his attempt to take over University Hospital.

But Brady is too preoccupied with John’s health to be influenced by Kristen or interested in any DiMera business. As a result, EJ refuses to back down, unwilling to relinquish his upper hand. Cornered and furious, Kristen lashes out at her brother in a blistering confrontation.

Meanwhile, Johnny is shaken by John’s life-threatening condition but is also weighed down by his own emotional turmoil. Struggling with alienation from his father, he finds himself alone in a moment of shared mourning. He’s burdened by guilt, unresolved conflict, and possibly even hiding the truth that he may have accidentally shot his father.

Days of Our Lives delivers a powerful episode this week as the Black and DiMera families grapple with grief, guilt, and power struggles.

