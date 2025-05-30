General Hospital May 30 Episode Spoilers: Michael’s Baby Secret at Risk of Exposure in Court as Nina Stands Against Him

On Friday's General Hospital episode, tensions escalate as secrets come undone and brazen maneuvers rock Port Charles. Carly Spencer plans her dangerous scheme while Sasha is at the eye of a brewing storm of legal woes.

Carly (Laura Wright) goes to Curtis with a dirty proposal, using Aurora to discredit Drew Cain's reputation in court. While Curtis cautions her that this can blow up in her face, Carly appears set on winning custody cases for Michael, even if it involves getting dirty.

At the same time, Sasha is called out by Michael with a big ask. He will request that she does not reveal the truth about the father of their baby since Ric summons her to testify. Sasha is willing to keep the secret, but their scheme is already on shaky grounds.

Will Nina expose Michael?

Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) also knows that Michael is the actual father of the baby and might use this fact to assist Willow in court. However, Ava cautions restraint. Outing Sasha might trigger a comeback leak regarding Nina's fling with Drew.

Elsewhere, Gio departs Emma after the cabin getaway, raising alarm when he vanishes without notice. His inner conflict might direct him directly to Lois, who already has a conflict with Brook Lynn regarding her reconnection efforts.

Meanwhile, Alexis gives Kristina a tough dose of reality: if the probe into the crash keeps going on, she might wind up in prison. With Lucky in the mix as well, Kristina's future is on the line and getting riskier by the day.

As Port Charles prepares for repercussions on all sides, General Hospital guarantees explosive episodes this week.

