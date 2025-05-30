Saiyaara teaser ignites screen: 5 explosive moments from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s fiery love saga that will stay with you

The teaser of the much-awaited film Saiyaara is out and is receiving positive reviews from fans and celebs. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), it marks the debut of Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday alongside Aneet Padda. Let’s take a look at the top 5 points from the teaser you shouldn’t miss.

1. The amazing song

In the teaser, a glimpse of a song is shown and it’s likely to resonate well with the audiences. The song has that signature Mohit Suri touch that has been loved by fans for over two decades.

2. The sizzling romance

The Saiyaara teaser shows the sizzling chemistry between Ahaan and Aneet, making their romance one of the film’s biggest draws. Their fresh pairing adds an exciting charm as we see them embark on long bike rides, dance the night away in vibrant clubs, swim together under the sun, enjoy quiet moments on the terrace, marvel at fireworks, and create memories by the beach. Every scene hints at a quite promising love story that's impossible to ignore.

3. Ahaan Panday’s debut

The film marks the debut of Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday. Well, looking at the teaser, one won’t be able to know that it’s his first time acting, as he delivers an impeccable performance. He has completely immersed himself in the character, bringing authenticity to every scene. He effortlessly commands attention with his rugged charm and chiseled physique, seemingly playing the role of a rockstar.

4. Aneet Padda’s voiceover

Aneet Padda’s voiceover in the teaser adds depth to it. She also went on to explain the meaning of the film’s title, Saiyaara. She is heard saying, “Mujhe tassali dete jo, woh shabd udhara dhundh raha hai, 1 sitara dhundh raha hai, dil saiyaara dhundh raha hai. Saiyaara matlab taaro mei ek tanha taara, kuch jalke jo roshni karde jaag yeh sara. Woh awaara dhund raha hai, dil saiyaara dhundh raha hai.”

(The heart is looking for those comforting words, borrowed from somewhere. It is looking for a star. The lonely heart is searching. Saiyaara means a lonely star among all the stars. That star burns and lights up the whole world. The heart is searching like a wanderer. The lonely heart is searching).

5. Aashiqui 2 and Malang vibe

Watching the teaser, the immediate impression is that it gives off a strong Aashiqui 2 and Malang vibe, something several fans also pointed out in the comments. This familiar tone isn’t surprising, considering both those films were also directed by Mohit Suri.

Take a look at the teaser right below:

As soon as the teaser of Saiyaara was shared, fans and celebs couldn’t stop themselves from praising it. Ananya Panday took to Instagram story and wrote, “My brother is a star. Love you Ahaani. This looks amazing!!! Can’t wait.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also wrote on social media, “A Mohit Suri love story introducing two beautiful actors? I am seated!!! This one is hitting the spot and how!!!!! P.S. - Can we have this song like now? Please.”

Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Isse kehte hai magic. Mohit Suri ka magic.”

Several celebrities also praised the film in the comments. Tara Sutaria wrote, “AHAANIE! It’s finally happening :) So proud of you. You both are just wonderful in the trailer!!!! @ahaanpandayy.” Bhavana Pandey added, “Ahaan !!!!!!!!! Can’t wait !!! Looking superb !!!” Neil Nitin Mukesh also dropped heart emoticons to shower love.

Meanwhile, fans also flooded the comment section for all the right reasons. A user wrote, “Finally koi broken movie aarhi hai very excited. Another wrote, “Intense.” One commented, “@aneetpadda_ my gurl all the best.

While someone else wrote, “Omg! I already know who’s going to be Bollywood’s next heartthrob, the next big sensation!! The next Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Ranvir and Hrithik of Bollywood!!! Ahaan Panday is the future superstar, the next-gen icon in the making. @ahaanpandayy already got a crush.” One also added, “Malang aur aashiqi 2 ko mila ne Mohit Suri ne ek nayi movie bnai hai.”

Meanwhile, Saiyaaara marks the first collaboration between acclaimed director Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films. It is all set to hit the theaters on July 18, 2025.

