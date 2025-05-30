The Bold and the Beautiful May 30 Episode Spoilers: Luna Plots Sinister Plan Against Steffy, Here's How

Drama intensifies on The Bold and the Beautiful this Friday, May 30, as Luna Nozawa's increasing fixation with Steffy threatens to end in a fatal encounter. What started as a subtle rivalry is now on the verge of escalating into something much more hazardous.

According to spoilers, Luna (Lisa Yamada) hatches a horrific plan against Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), leaving even Sheila shocked by her granddaughter's actions. Sheila, who had taken an oath of unconditional support for Luna earlier, now tells her to move away from Los Angeles completely, fearing her presence might cause irrevocable damage.

Advertisement

Luna, though, will not be deterred. Her obsession with Finn has been heightened to new heights, and she believes that Steffy is all that keeps her from him. Stipulating that Steffy must be cut out of the picture, Luna's declaration shocks Sheila, who gives a stern warning: stop now, or it may go too far.

Sheila's warning goes unheeded

Luna's desperation reaches new levels, and she embarks on a sinister mission. She is finding someone who will sell her a gun. As things unfold, it becomes evident that she's not above extremes to get rid of Steffy.

In the meantime, Ridge becomes increasingly alarmed about his daughter's well-being. While Luna's recent pardon came about with assistance from Bill, Ridge isn't so sure she's changed.

He visits Steffy and Finn at the cliff house to emphasize a need for vigilance at all times, cautioning them to remain on guard since Luna's unstable behavior increases.

Advertisement

With Steffy's life hanging in the balance, the stakes are higher than ever. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the May 30 episode promise Luna's breakdown will come to a perilous head soon, endangering everyone in her path.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives May 30 Spoilers: Will Comes Back to John Amid Health Crisis