Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness Finalize 387M USD Property Split Amid Divorce: Who Gets NYC Condo, Bondi Retreat, More

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have reached a final agreement on how to divide their USD 387 million fortune, including several luxury homes across the globe. The settlement follows Deborra’s divorce filing in New York on May 23, nearly two years after the couple announced their separation.

According to sources close to the pair, the divorce is uncontested and only awaits a judge’s signature. “A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with, which includes a handsome spousal support payment,” a source told the Daily Mail. “There is not going to be any drama with this. It gives her the closure that she needed.”

Who gets what in the USD 387 million property split?

At the center of the settlement are multiple high-end properties across the US, UK, and Australia. Jackman will retain ownership of their three-story New York City condo, which they purchased in 2008 for USD 21 million. The Chelsea apartment, once listed for nearly USD 39 million, is now home to Jackman and his new partner, Broadway star Sutton Foster.

Hugh Jackman is also expected to keep their Bondi Beach retreat in Australia. Meanwhile, Deborra-Lee Furness and her legal team have secured a favorable share of the couple’s assets and financial support.

The couple did not have a prenuptial agreement, which reportedly complicated the settlement process earlier this year. “One of the biggest reasons why they hadn't yet filed is that they never had a prenup,” said a source close to Jackman. They added that when they got married, they thought it would be forever.

However, after several months of negotiations, both parties reached a mutual agreement regarding their finances and the care of their children. Another insider said that they have worked out the details in advance and everything is ironed out in terms of a settlement, alimony, and the expenses for the future of their children.

The couple adopted two children during their 27-year marriage, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, and both are said to remain committed to co-parenting.

