The Young and the Restless Recap, June 10 Episode: Damian Surprises Lily, Audra Ropes in Kyle into Her Plan

In the June 10 episode of The Young and the Restless, relationships were tested, alliances questioned, and a few heartfelt moments brought surprising emotion. From Lily’s emotional gift to Victor’s ongoing manipulation, the storylines are steadily building tension ahead of the Dumas event in France.

At Crimson Lights, Damian presented Lily with a thoughtful gift, a book on the history of jazz that reminded him of what she shared about her late father, Neil. Lily was deeply moved, revealing the same book used to be one of Neil’s favorites before it went missing.

Advertisement

The gesture brought back memories, and Lily became emotional, thanking Damian sincerely. Their conversation turned spiritual when Damian asked if she ever felt Neil’s presence, to which she said she does, especially when she needs him most. Lily also shared that her brothers are considering bringing Holden into the family company, but Damian admitted he’s unsure about working with Holden now.

The emotional tone shifted when Holden overheard Damian expressing doubts about working together. Holden was hurt and accused Damian of abandoning him. Despite Lily’s efforts to ease the situation, Holden declared their friendship over and walked out. Damian, filled with regret, admitted to Lily that he took Holden for granted. Lily encouraged him to speak from the heart if he wants to repair their relationship.

Audra pushes ahead while Victor watches closely

At the Club, Audra updated Victor on Vibrante’s progress and her plans involving Kyle Abbott. Victor reminded her that continued funding depends on delivering results. Later, Holden warned Audra about meddling in the Newman-Abbott feud. Their tense exchange was watched by Victor, who continued to evaluate Audra’s loyalty.

Advertisement

Audra later pitched an idea to Kyle involving a perfume competition at the upcoming Dumas event in France. Though Kyle seemed skeptical, she pushed the idea as a way to generate buzz. When he declined, Victor told her she would have to try harder or risk losing everything.

Back at the Abbott house, Jack and Kyle discussed Aristotle Dumas' growing interest in Genoa City. Diane returned from shopping for the France trip, and the couple agreed they needed to attend the party to uncover Dumas' true motives. Jack warned that Victor might be using the situation for his own gain.

Meanwhile, Victor crossed paths with Jack and Diane at the Club and warned them they were just pawns. Jack believed Dumas had other plans, and tensions rose between the longtime rivals.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Recap, June 9 Episode: Mariah Opens Up About Trauma Over Ian as Sharon Rethinks France Trip