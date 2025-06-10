The Young and the Restless Recap, June 9 Episode: Mariah Opens Up About Trauma Over Ian as Sharon Rethinks France Trip

On the June 9 episode of The Young and the Restless, Sharon shares concern over her daughter Mariah’s emotional health. At home, Sharon clutches a family photo of Mariah, Tessa, and Aria as Nick walks in, excited about their upcoming trip to France. He talks about beaches, restaurants, and plans for downtime. But Sharon’s focus is elsewhere. She shares that Mariah has been shutting her and Tessa out, and she fears something serious happened during Mariah’s recent trip.

Advertisement

Sharon initially assumed it was a one-night mistake, but now believes it may be trauma linked to Ian. She admits that she still has occasional flashbacks of Ian herself, but she is able to shut them out. Unfortunately, Mariah can’t do the same and refuses therapy. Sharon feels helpless watching her daughter suffer and is unsure about going to France while Mariah is struggling.

Nick tries to reassure her. He believes Mariah is strong and will get through this. He also confesses that he was looking forward to traveling with Sharon again, just as they had in London. Sharon says the trip would feel different this time with just the two of them. Nick shares his concerns that Dumas is possibly targeting his family and hopes Sharon will be there to keep him grounded. Sharon agrees to keep her eyes open, but she’s torn.

Mariah finally breaks down to Tessa

Advertisement

At Chancellor Park, Tessa urges Mariah to talk. Mariah hesitates but finally admits she’s been overwhelmed with guilt over Ian’s past actions. She blames herself for the damage he caused to others, from Heather’s death to Victor being shot.

While traveling, she couldn’t sleep, turned to alcohol, and met a stranger at a bar. Though she doesn’t say exactly what happened, she shudders at the memory and runs off, leaving Tessa desperate for answers.

Daniel and Phyllis clash over Dumas party

Meanwhile, Daniel tells Phyllis that music has helped him cope, crediting Tessa for her support. But their calm moment quickly turns into tension as Phyllis reveals she’s heading to France for the Dumas party. Daniel warns her it’s another risky move, but Phyllis insists it’s her shot to make a comeback. She believes something big is happening and wants to use it to her advantage.

Advertisement

Later, Nick and Sharon run into Phyllis and are surprised to hear she’s also been invited to the event. Phyllis jokes about the potential drama and insists she’s ready to win big.

Back at Crimson Lights, Mariah is clearly upset and snaps at Daniel when he shows concern. Tessa follows her in, but Mariah pushes her away again, saying she needs space and accusing Tessa of making things worse.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless June 6 Recap: Mariah’s Silence Continues as Victoria Cancels Trip for Cole