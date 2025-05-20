Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle and Holden’s Tension Explode Over Audra?

In the May 20 episode of The Young and the Restless, sparks fly as Kyle Abbott and Holden Novak go head-to-head over their shared interest in Audra Charles. Meanwhile, Victoria Newman finds herself making a life-changing choice about her future with Cole Howard, just as Claire Newman works to solidify her place within the Newman family.

Holden wastes no time pushing Kyle’s buttons, especially after noticing the tension between Kyle and Audra at Crimson Lights. Sensing romantic history, Holden tries to dig deeper by confronting Kyle directly—much to Kyle’s annoyance. The tension quickly escalates, with Kyle asserting that Claire is the only woman who matters to him now. Despite Kyle’s firm stance, Holden remains doubtful and questions whether Kyle has truly left Audra behind.

While trying to prove his loyalty to Claire, Kyle continues to pursue information about Audra’s mysterious "super product" that could shake up the cosmetics world. His covert plan to get close to Audra may soon clash with Claire’s growing doubts about his intentions.

Elsewhere, Claire pitches a party idea to Victor Newman—possibly in honor of Nikki Newman’s birthday—with the ulterior motive of highlighting her relationship with Kyle. Victor remains skeptical but may ultimately agree to include Kyle on the guest list, offering a small win for Claire’s strategy.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s storyline takes a more emotional turn. She prepares to make a monumental decision regarding her relationship with Cole Howard. With Cole potentially facing a terminal diagnosis, Victoria may choose to embrace love without hesitation, possibly leading to an engagement. However, the couple could decide to keep Cole’s health condition a secret from Claire and the rest of Genoa City, at least for now.

As loyalties are tested and life-changing choices loom, the drama in Genoa City intensifies. From romantic rivalries to heartfelt commitments, Tuesday’s episode of The Young and the Restless promises emotional twists and explosive revelations. Will Kyle’s cover be blown, and is Victoria prepared to face the future no matter the cost? Stay tuned.