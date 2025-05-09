The Young and the Restless May 8 Episode Recap: Lily Offers Damian Job at Winters; Nate Disapproves

In the May 8, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless, the audience sees Nate and Devon discussing the new business presentation. It was then that Lily enters the scene and bluntly expresses herself.

Lily remarks that she desires to bring Damian to Winters. Nate ponders over the possibility of Damin considering the idea.

Lily explains that if Damian joins Winters, they could utilize him to get information on Dumas. Nate asks her if she wants to use his brother to be a “spy?” Lily says that she planned to protect Winters along with Damian. Nate refuses to let her play with his brother like that.

Devon expresses how risky this plan could be. After Lily leaves, Devon acknowledges that Dumas was tough, even though they did like the idea, this strategy could be helpful.

At Crimson Lights, Damian tells Holden that Lily had offered him a truly tempting job. Holden warns Damian to be careful about the situation. Later, Damian gives a call to Lily and asks her to meet and talk about his decision regarding the offer.

Meanwhile, at GCAC, Victor taunts Billy about the firing situation that happened with Phyllis. Billy then calls out Victor for being obsessed with tearing him down. But Victor plays his cards and strikes a deal.

He asks Billy to reveal the info he had about Dumas, and in turn, he would handle the negative press aimed at Billy’s company. Billy said Victor was bluffing and claimed that Victor was spooked by Dumas.

Victor then goes back to Newman Media, where Adam hints about plotting his own plan on how to handle Billy and Dumas.

