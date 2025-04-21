WrestleMania 41 Day 2: From Iyo Sky’s Takeover to John Cena’s Lockdown and Logan Paul Aura, Check Out Biggest Highlights

The anticipation for Night Two of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas was palpable. After the insane events of the previous evening, everyone was eager to see how the storylines would unfold. Any surprises? Any betrayals?

The night kicked off with a Triple Threat for the Women's World Championship between champion Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley. This was a showcase of three of the most dominant women in WWE. The offence of Iyo, the incredible strength of Bianca, and the intimidating presence of Rhea made for an insane contest. The crowd was electric, and when Sky took action and won, the eruption of cheers was deafening.

The Intercontinental Championship was defended in a Fatal Four-Way match featuring Bron Breakker, Penta, Finn Bálor, and Dominik Mysterio. This match was a high-speed affair with bodies flying all over the ring. Each competitor had their moments to shine, and the near falls kept the audience on the edge of their seats. When they announced Dom the winner, the crowd erupted.

One of the most intriguing segments of the night was Randy Orton's open challenge. The crowd had no clue who he would face in this matchup—the anticipation of "who was present in the air. The surprise appearance of TNA Champion Joe Hendry sent the crowd wild. Orton ultimately won.

Two Words: Logan Paul. He showed why he is here to stay and why he will one day be the WWE Champion of the world. Onto the main event.

The main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two was a match that was significant in the history books of WWE: Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against the legendary John Cena. Also, the last WrestleMania for John Cena. The build-up to this match, with Cena's shocking heel turn and alignment with The Rock, was intense. The atmosphere in Allegiant Stadium was electric as these two clashed. John Cena, with the help of Travis Scott, defeated Cody Rhodes. The crowd went wild. For some reason, the belt was flying in the air. No John Cena to be found. We couldn't see him.

