WWE: Unreal Trailer Unravels Never-Seen-Before Scenes of Wrestling, Everything We Know About Paul Levesque-Led Docuseries

The first trailer of WWE: Unreal has been dropped by Netflix, as the legend Paul Levesque narrates the behind-the-scenes of the ring. As the preview opens, the viewers are headed into the writer’s room of the sport, revealing how the storyline decisions in the championships were made.

The docu-series, which will be dropped on the streaming platform in five parts, is expected to feature legendary fighters like John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Following the release of the trailer, Levesque spoke to Entertainment Weekly, sharing what the fans could expect from the show.

Everything we know about WWE: Unreal docuseries

The audience will witness the backstage chaos of the larger-than-life moments presented on screen. In conversation with the media portal, the 14-time WWE World Champion revealed, "Our business evolves and so do the expectations of our audience.”

He further said, "When you look at the track records of Omaha Productions and NFL Films, it felt like we had the right partners in place to pull back the curtain and showcase WWE in a brand-new way.”

Moreover, joining Cena and Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, and Xavier Woods will also make an appearance in the docu-series.

Meanwhile, the upcoming show is a part of Netflix’s contract with WWE, which was kicked off after the streamer secured the rights to the flagship series Raw in 2025. The upcoming show is directed by Chris Weaver.

The series is executive produced by Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, and Marc Pomarico. Other WWE programs on Netflix include SmackDown and NXT.

WWE: Unreal will be available to stream on Netflix from July 29.

