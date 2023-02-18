How to Dress for Your Body Type Confidently

You look your best when you're feeling yourself! The best way to up your confidence as well as feel good in your clothes, is to know your body type and to shop accordingly. Knowing your body is the key to looking good and that's exactly why it is important to know how to dress for your body type! Mapping your body and tweaking your style accordingly will help elevate your appearance. But since it can be a challenge for those not familiar with the concept, we've decided to help you with the process. If you're someone who has always wondered “how to dress for my body type?” Don't worry because we've got your back!

Of course there are no strict fashion rules to abide by, but we've put together some guidelines in this handbook that will help you understand your body better and maybe switch up some essentials from your closet!

How To Find Your Body Shape? Determining your body shape is not as challenging as you think. Body weight is unequally distributed for different people and depending on where your body stores fat, your body type can be recognised and identified with ease. You can begin by taking your measurements. Try to take off all clothing as well as stand in front of a mirror to ensure you are taking the measurements accurately. For chest measurements, use a flexible measuring tape and measure along the fullest part of your chest. Go on to measure the smallest part of your waist as well as the widest part of your waist. At all times, ensure that the measuring tape is snug, but not too tight. With these measurements, you can find out which exact body type you are. Depending on the proportions of the waist, bust and chest- you can find out whether you're an apple body or an hourglass. Read on to find out.

What are the 5 different Body Shapes? The five different body shapes include an apple shaped body, hourglass shaped body, pear shaped body, athletic shaped body and rectangle shaped body. After taking down measurements, you can refer to the descriptions below, to identify your body type. If you're still confused try creating a silhouette of the measurements on paper to see what shape they create. Once you know exactly what body type you are, you can understand how to dress different body types and work on customising your dressing sense depending on your body type.

Apple Shaped Body Type

You have an apple shaped body if your waist is wider than your bust and your hips. People with apple shaped bodies usually have slender legs and slim hips.If you're wondering how to dress for apple body shape, read on.

How To Dress For an Apple Shaped Body Type Since the midriff area is wider when compared to the rest of the body, most of the focus is above the hips. The goal here is to draw attention from that area and emphasise your advantages. You must thus show off your legs or put on a dress with a deep V or V-neckline to give the appearance of an expanded torso. Additionally, you can experiment with jewellery like necklaces and earrings. Moving the focus to the face and highlighting your facial features.

What are the Best Clothes For an Apple-Shaped Body? If you're wondering how to dress for apple body shape, focus on items that highlight the midsection. A-line skirts and dresses will help balance out the upper body and draw attention away from the midsection. Dark-wash jeans with a high waist can help define the waistline and elongate the legs. V-necks can create a longer line and draw attention upward, away from the midsection. And lastly Empire-waist tops and dresses have a high waistline that sits just below the bust, creating a more defined waistline.

Hourglass Shaped Body Type

An hourglass body shape is characterised by a well-defined waist and balanced proportions between the bust and hips. To accentuate this shape, focus on creating definition at the waist and highlighting your curves.

How To Dress For Hourglass Shaped Body Type? Most people desire an hourglass body type, and that's usually achieved after intense workouts and is seen in athletic people. In this case your chest and hips are wider when compared to your waist, and your body forms a curving silhouette. One option is to wear pieces that cinch at the waist, drawing attention to your hourglass silhouette. Garments which are wider at the bottom than the top, also help to balance out the hips and bust. Any sort of bottoms with a fitted waistband can also help to create definition at the waist. Usually, the key is to choose a fabric that has enough stretch to move with your body without becoming too tight or unflattering. When it comes to tops, look for pieces that accentuate the bust and draw attention to the waist. Accessories can also play a role in accentuating an hourglass body shape. A statement belt or a pair of high heels can help to elongate the legs and create an overall balanced appearance. In terms of colour and patterns, choose pieces that flatter your skin tone and make you feel confident.

What are the Best Clothes For Hourglass Shaped Body Type? Wrap styles are great, because they help define the waistline and show off one's hourglass figure. Pencil skirts hug all the curves and also help highlight the hourglass silhouette.Fitted tops and jackets will also help accentuate your best parts, and high-waisted styles help draw attention to the waistline and create a more flattering silhouette.

Pear Shaped Body Type

If your bust and waist are smaller than your hips, you're a pear-shaped body. It's a very common body type and is also known as the triangle shaped body type. If you know how to dress for your body type and age, a pear shaped body can be very flattering.

How To Dress For A Pear Shaped Body Type? If you have a pear shaped body, the focus should definitely be on enhancing the features that make you look elongated. Jeans are definitely your best friend, and your shoulders too are a feature that you definitely should be focusing on. Statement tops that have great prints and bright colours will draw the eye upwards and highlight your sleeker features including your neckline, and waist. Well fitted t-shirts will give you structure and highlight your waist as well.

Accessories like chunky necklaces and long earrings are a must have! Embellished necklaces, heavy earrings, dramatic sleeves and belted outfits- are all essentials to help draw eyes to your upper body. A-line outfits as well as maxis will elongate your frame, and are a great option for occasions.

What are the Best Clothes For Pear Shaped Body Type? A-line skirts can help balance out the lower body and create a more proportionate silhouette. Wide-leg pants can help balance out the hips and elongate the legs. Off-the-shoulder tops and scoop necks are styles that draw attention to the upper body and create a more balanced look. Add more light colours to your wardrobe, as that can help draw attention upward and balance out the lower body.

Athletic Shaped Body Type

An athletic body type, similarly can be observed in athletic people however some people also have it naturally. The chest and shoulder area in an athletic body are wider when compared to the hips or waist. How To Dress For An Athletic Shaped Body Type? An athletic body shape is characterised by a strong, toned physique with a minimal waist and straight silhouette. To enhance this shape, the goal is to create the illusion of curves and definition at the waist. A-line skirts or dresses, empire-waist tops, and high-waisted pants can help to create curves and add definition to the waist, while ruched or draped tops can also help to add dimension to the torso. Fitted tops and dresses that hug the body can also flatter an athletic shape, as long as they don't add bulk. Choose fabrics that drape well and have some stretch to move with your body. Also, when it comes to accessories, look for pieces that add volume or create curves, such as statement necklaces or chunky bracelets.

What are the Best Clothes For an Athletic Shaped Body Type? Loose-fitting styles help balance out the shoulders and create a more proportional look. Bootcut or wide-leg pants can help balance out the shoulders and elongate the legs. V-neck tops and scoop-neck dresses are also must-haves for those with athletic bodies because the styles help draw attention upward and balance out the broad shoulders. A-line skirts can help balance out the athletic build and create a more feminine silhouette, if that’s what you want.

Rectangle Body Shape

A rectangle shaped body type is the most proportionate one. If your hips, bust and waist are the same or almost the same measurement then you have a rectangle body shape.

How To Dress For A Rectangle Shaped Body Type? Since, a rectangle body shape basically stands for a straight silhouette with minimal curves, often with a similar bust, waist, and hip measurement- the key to highlight your style is to create the illusion of curves and definition at the waist, the goal is to add volume to the bust and hips and cinch the waist.

What are the Best Clothes For Rectangle Shaped Body Type? For a rectangle shaped body, the aim is to create the illusion of curves. Clothing that accomplishes this includes dresses and tops with belted waistlines, ruched or gathered details and, peplum styling. High-waisted pants or jeans will also help accentuate the waist, while off-the-shoulder tops will highlight the advantageous features such as the shoulders.