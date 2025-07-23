General Hospital Spoilers, July 23 Episode: Did Jason Really See Britt Alive in Paris?

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, July 23, reveal a packed episode full of tension, reunions, and new suspicions. Carly hears shocking news from Jason, Willow takes Drew’s side despite his blackmail, and Lucas may finally get a breakthrough in Marco’s case. Meanwhile, Sonny’s world faces more heat as Dante presses for answers.

Jason tells Carly about a possible Britt sighting

Jason sits down with Carly and shares that he saw someone who looked like Britt at the Paris airport. Carly is surprised but skeptical, thinking it was probably just someone who resembled her. Everyone in Port Charles believes Britt died at the hands of Heather. Still, Jason can’t shake the feeling that it was really Britt, and that something doesn’t add up.

Nina corners Drew to talk about Sasha and Daisy’s sudden departure. She thinks someone may have targeted Michael’s baby, forcing Sasha to leave town. Nina questions whether Drew was involved, considering his recent actions. Though Drew denies any role, Nina becomes suspicious, especially after noticing Willow’s reaction to Sasha’s exit.

Willow backs Drew despite shocking truth

At General Hospital, Portia admits to Willow that Drew forced her to change Michael’s bloodwork. Willow is shocked but quickly defends Drew, believing he’s only doing it to reunite her with her children. “Michael didn’t fight fair, why should I?” Willow says angrily. She’s ready to stand by Drew as the wedding moves forward.

ADA Justine Turner questions Sidwell about Marco and whether he might still be in danger. As suspicions grow around Sonny’s involvement, Turner digs for answers. Meanwhile, Dante has questions for Sonny, too, but Sonny draws a line, warning Dante that some things can’t be discussed, especially between a mob boss and his detective son.

Lucas rescues Marco after following a lead

Lucas follows a tip and ends up at a new location. After knocking on the door and getting no response, he uses a key to enter. He finds Marco and helps him escape, furious that he had to go through this in the first place. This seems to be part of a larger plan made by Sidwell and Sonny.

Elsewhere, Dante and Lulu grow concerned when they learn that Rocco has been meeting with Liesl. They may soon discover that another meeting is planned, raising concerns over what’s being shared and what impact it might have on their son.

