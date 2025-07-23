Karuppu: Was Suriya starrer originally meant for Trisha Krishnan as main lead?

Karuppu, starring Suriya in the lead role, is speculated to release in theaters this year with the makers unveiling an action-packed teaser. As the commercial entertainer is expected to be a divine fantasy movie, did you know it was once reported to be a venture with Trisha Krishnan as the lead?

Karuppu was initially meant for Trisha Krishnan as the lead?

According to an old report by Valai Pechu, director RJ Balaji (RJB) initially wanted to make the movie with Trisha Krishnan as the lead. The film was supposedly titled Maasaani Amman, which would have featured the Leo actress in a role similar to that of Nayanthara in Mookuthi Amman.

Moreover, the script was reportedly revised later on, incorporating elements that are suitable for a Suriya-starrer movie. However, this is just a report for now and has not been confirmed by the makers.

Karuppu teaser

Suriya is celebrating his 50th birthday on July 23, 2025, making it a milestone in the actor’s personal life. Celebrating the Retro star’s birthday, the makers of Karuppu unveiled a teaser.

The action-packed teaser showcased Suriya as a divine entity who takes the form of a lawyer to help a person’s plea. Taking on adversaries, Karuppu showcases a power-packed performance by Suriya, featuring elements of fantasy and awe.

Watch the teaser for Karuppu

With Suriya in the lead, the movie features Trisha Krishnan as the co-star, marking their reunion after several years. Aside from them, the film features actors such as Natty, Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Swasika, Sshivada, and many more in key roles.

With RJB helming the project, the musical tracks and scores will be created by Sai Abhyankkar.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was last seen in the lead role for the movie Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The romantic actioner, starring Pooja Hegde in the lead role, is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

With Karuppu in the lineup, the actor is touted to appear next in the tentatively titled Suriya46, directed by Lucky Baskhar fame Venky Atluri.

The upcoming venture is said to be a family entertainer with Mamitha Baiju playing a key role.

