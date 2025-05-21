Is NewJeans’ Danielle defying court to collab with Emotional Oranges? Insider reveals her solo project 'not in agreement’ with ADOR

According to an industry source with direct knowledge of internal affairs at ADOR, NewJeans member Danielle was never granted approval for a rumored collaboration. The project in question involves U.S. R&B duo Emotional Oranges. The insider clarified that any activity involving the group’s members must receive prior authorization from ADOR. It is due to the ongoing legal restrictions placed on the girl group’s independent promotions.

“The post did go up and was later deleted. It’s not fake news,” the source told The Korea Herald. “However, this (Danielle’s collaboration with Emotional Oranges) is not something agreed upon with ADOR, if that's what it is.” Meanwhile, the agency itself declined to comment publicly on the matter.

The controversy began when Emotional Oranges posted, then swiftly deleted, a photo. It featured Danielle and group member Azad Right inside a recording studio. The post, uploaded to social media on May 20, included the caption, “Just give us some time guys. It’s coming.” It was accompanied by an orange emoji and a bunny emoji, the latter being a direct nod to NewJeans’ fandom, Bunnies.

The timing of the post triggered immediate speculation. Since late 2024, NewJeans and ADOR have been locked in a contract dispute that has left all members under tight legal constraints. The girls attempted to terminate exclusive contracts with ADOR last year over alleged breach of trust. However, the court ruled in favor of the agency through a provisional injunction. This ruling bars the group from launching any solo or group projects without the agency’s prior consent until a final verdict is issued.

Given these restrictions, the post raised serious questions about whether Danielle’s appearance at the studio was part of an unapproved or solo project. The fact that the photo was taken down quickly only deepened speculation that it may have violated the terms of the current legal order.

Fans online are divided, with some expressing excitement about a possible international collaboration. Others are voicing concern over the potential implications of such a move, especially if it occurred without agency oversight.

As of now, ADOR has not clarified Danielle’s involvement in the post or whether any disciplinary action will be taken. The next court hearing in NewJeans’ main contract lawsuit is scheduled for June 5. The case continues to draw industry-wide attention due to its implications for idol agency control and artist autonomy.

