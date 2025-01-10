Ji Sung offered lead role in web-novel based time-slip drama Judge Lee Han Young; Agency responds

Ji Sung has received a new lead role offer following his 2024 hit drama, Connection. According to the latest reports, he is in talks to play the role of a judge in an upcoming time travel drama based on a popular web novel. If he confirms, he will wear the judge's robe again four years after The Devil Judge (2021).

On January 10, a K-media outlet reported that Ji Sung had been offered the lead role in Judge Lee Han Young (literal title). It is an upcoming courtroom drama with time-slip elements. The story revolves around upright Judge Lee Han Young. After being falsely accused and meeting a tragic death, he mysteriously travels 20 years back in time to rewrite his story.

If Ji Sung decides to appear in this drama, he will be seen playing the titular character. His agency, Surpass Entertainment, responded to the report by saying, "Ji Sung is currently positively reviewing the casting offer." Judge Lee Han Young is currently being discussed to premiere on MBC. This will mark the actor's first MBC drama in 10 years since the 2015 hit Kill Me, Heal Me.

Meanwhile, it is a drama adaptation of the popular Naver web novel of the same name, which was serialized in 2018.

Last year, Ji Sung made his highly anticipated TV comeback after 2 years with Connection. He earned much praise for his role as Jang Jae Gyeong, a veteran detective at the narcotics unit. So, fans are eagerly looking forward to his other strong screen presence in the upcoming time travel drama.

The actor is also known for popular works like Adamas, Familiar Wife, Kaist, Save the Last Dance for Me, and more. Apart from his professional life, Ji Sung is also known for his heartwarming companionship with Lee Bo Young. The K-celeb duo got married back in 2013 and currently are parents to two children.

