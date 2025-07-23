Box Office: F1 The Movie and Jurassic World Rebirth Cross 100 crore in India

Yesterday, two Hollywood films, F1: The Movie and Jurassic World: Rebirth, crossed Rs. 100 crore in India. They became the twenty-fifth and twenty-sixth Hollywood films to reach the century mark in the country.

F1 grossed Rs. 1.30 crore on its fourth Tuesday, taking its total gross to Rs. 100.60 crore (USD 11.75 million). The Brad Pitt led motorsport drama is only the third Hollywood film, that’s neither a sequel, prequel, remake, reboot, nor spinoff, to gross Rs. 100 crore in India, joining Avatar and Oppenheimer in that elite group.

Advertisement

It started very well, especially for the kind of film it was has displayed exceptional trending since, recording minimal weekly drops. In fact, its fourth week is on course to dip less than 25 per cent from the third, a testament to its solid word-of-mouth and sustained interest.

The box office collections of F1: The Movie in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 42.70 cr. Week Two Rs. 30.60 cr. Week Three Rs. 16.40 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.80 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 3.20 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 3.40 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 1.20 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 1.30 cr. Total Rs. 100.60 cr.

Jurassic World: Rebirth grossed Rs. 100 crore on its nineteenth day of release. Actually, the film did so five days ago, but the way box office is reported in India, i.e. excluding 3D charges, it took a couple of more days. Including 3D charges, the film has grossed Rs. 114 crore till now. Rebirth is the third film from the Jurassic franchise to hit the century, with Dominion being the only one to miss it.

The box office collections of Jurassic World: Rebirth in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 61.10 cr. Week Two Rs. 27.80 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 3.50 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 4.40 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.90 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 1.00 cr. Total Rs. 100.20 cr.

Both F1: The Movie and Jurassic World: Rebirth are released by Warner Bros. in India. The studio is having a stellar year at the Indian box office, having also released Final Destination: Bloodlines, Superman and Sinners, which did well, especially the former. Arguably their biggest release of the year, The Conjuring: Last Rites, is still to come, which could be another entrant to the club.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Saiyaara Box Office: Absurdity continues with gravity defying Monday overseas