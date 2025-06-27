BTS' J-Hope shuts down lip-syncing doubts with barefoot Killin' It Girl performance, Jin cheers on

J-Hope recorded his first MCountdown win with Killin' It Girl on June 26. As a token of gratitude towards the fans, the BTS member surprised them with an encore performance of his latest track, right. With that, he shut down all rumors of lip syncing to focus on dance during his stage acts. Besides his dedicated supporters, teammate Jin also cheered him up, showcasing the usual '2Seok' camaraderie.

J-Hope's surprise BTS ARMY with Killin' It Girl encore performance

J-Hope marked his MCountdown win in his signature style– with a lively display of music and dance. He delighted the BTS ARMY by treating them to an impromptu performance of Killin' It Girl, which they got to enjoy for free.

Sharing the video on Weverse, J-Hope playfully captioned it as "Encore in the bedroom corner ARMY I Love You" and accompanied it with pink heart emojis.

He looked chic in a pink t-shirt, olive green trousers, and orange shades, as he grooved barefoot to Killin' It Girl. Besides his striking visuals, what truly stood out was his impressive live singing. According to fans, he sounded exactly like the original recording version of the song and called it "Best encore ever."

Some fans couldn't help but jokingly remark that J-Hope exuded "Rich man vibes" in the video, likely referencing the glimpse of his luxurious home.

J-Hope and Jin support each other's solo endeavors

J-Hope's Killin' It Girl encore act received praise from numerous fans. Among the enthusiastic fan comments, one remark in particular caught everyone's attention – a comment from none other than the artist's teammate, Jin.

The Don't Say You Love Me singer wrote, "Oh, Jweh-hope!" to which he replied, "Jjwin concert fighting." They showcased their real-life antics by addressing each other in a fun way.

However, the most notable aspect of it was them showcasing their mutual love by hyping each other's solo endeavors. Jin cheered J-Hope's act, and the latter, in turn, showed his support for Jin's first-ever solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. It is scheduled to begin this weekend, June 28-29, with a domestic stop at Seoul's Goyang Auxiliary Stadium.

