Hari Hara Veera Mallu North America Premiere Final Advance Booking: Pawan Kalyan starrer ends pre-sales with an underwhelming USD 565k

Pawan Kalyan led Hari Hara Veera Mallu, costarring Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Sathyaraj, Vikramjeet Virk, Jisshu Sengupta, and others, is all set for a grand release worldwide on the 24th of July, 2025, with premieres from 23rd July. The final North America premieres stand at USD 565k, based on data derived by 'Venky Box Office'. The total ticket sales are roughly 20,000. These exclude USD 60k worth of tickets sold in movie chains like AMC and Regal, which have either put shows on hold or have cancelled them due to content delays.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Heads For An Under USD 1 Million Premiere Day; Final North America Presales Stand At USD 565k

The premiere collections head towards USD 750k - 850k, which is underwhelming for a star of the stature of Pawan Kalyan. There is an outside chance of USD 1 million, but that's only if the shows put on hold are listed back online, and there are huge spot-bookings if the word of mouth favours.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Is Pawan Kalyan's Most Expensive Movie To Date

This is Pawan Kalyan's most expensive film to date, so the stakes are higher. Not only does the film have to do well, it has to do exceedingly well, to make up for the shortfall of a slow start. If the movie does well at the box office, it will benefit the sequel, that's already in the works. Reportedly, 20 percent of the sequel is already shot. If Hari Hara Veera Mallu fails, we may most likely not have a sequel.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Will Be Followed By OG And Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Powerstar fans don't have much to really worry as they are set to get a lot of Pawan Kalyan movies in the times to come. In exactly two months from the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, there is They Call Him OG, which is unquestionably the actor's most awaited film. After that, there is Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which will mark the return of the star in his iconic cop avatar.

