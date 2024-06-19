The journey of any director often starts with short films, which serve as a gateway and stepping stone to achieving greater things. Here we will discuss certain Korean short movies that have managed to portray poignant tales of life.

A great thing about these films is how relatable they can be, touching the soul of the audience in a profound manner. From the likes of Park Chan Wook to Bong Joon Ho, this list contains work from some of the best storytellers who continue to rattle the industry.

Without further ado, let’s check out some of the best Korean short movies.

9 best Korean short movies

1. Night Fishing

Cast: Oh Kwang Rok, Lee Jung Hyun

Director: Park Chan Wook, Park Chan Kyong

Runtime: 33 minutes

Genre: Horror, Fantasy

Release Year: 2011

Directed by the legendary Park Chan Wook, the plot of the story follows a fisherman who catches a woman during one of his fishing expeditions. However, when he tries to detangle himself from the fishing lines, the woman comes alive. Suddenly, she turns into the shaman priestess in a funeral ritual for the same man who is responsible for drowning her in the river.

As the fisherman struggles with the surreal nature of his catch, he enters a disturbing and supernatural experience that blurs the line between reality and nightmare.

2. Judgement

Cast: Choi Min Sik, Choi Hak Rak, Ryu Seung Wan

Director: Park Chan Wook

Runtime: 26 minutes

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 1999

Another phenomenal work by Park Chan Wook himself, the story follows a tragic earthquake and a girl’s dead body which is claimed by two families. Bombarded by an invasive media house and a small indeed bureaucrat turning the situation into worse, the short movie brings out their darkest sides, exposing the depths of human greed and moral ambiguity.

3. Just Friends?

Cast: Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Je Hoon

Director: Kim Jho Kwang Soo

Runtime: 29 minutes

Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2009

The short film explores the complexities of same-sex relationships by depicting the love story between two individuals Seok I and Min Soo. The young gay couple faces disruption due to Seok I’s military service and they finally decide to get together away from the barracks. However, Min Soo’s mother questions their relationship, leading them to reveal that they are just friends.

4. Sprout

Cast: Kim Soo An, Choi Soo Im

Director: Yoon Ga Eun

Runtime: 30 minutes

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2013

In this short movie, the story follows a young girl Bory who is sent to buy bean sprouts from the market as an ancestral offering for their late grandfather. On the way, she takes a detour where she sees new places and meets new people. Moreover, she comes across a gentleman who resembles her grandfather greatly.

From the eyes of a young protagonist, the short film showcases the magical moment when a child start to make their own discoveries and begins to see the world in a different light, allowing them to form unique perceptions.

5. Cat Funeral

Cast: Kangin, Park Se Young. Jung Gyu Yoon

Director: Lee Jong Hoon

Runtime: 1 hour 47 minutes

Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2015

The plot of the film follows a former couple who reunite after the death of their pet cat to give it a proper funeral. As they reminisce about their past relationship, they confront unresolved emotions and the reasons behind their breakup.

6. White Man

Cast: Lee Dae Yeon, Kim Boo Seon

Director: Jang Sun Woo

Runtime: 16 minutes

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 1994

White Man is Bong Joon Ho’s debut film before all the fame and glory took over. It follows the story of a man who finds a severed index finger on the way to his workplace. However, what makes the plot interesting is that the man keeps the finger and carries it around with him. Later he finds out that it belongs to a man who was assaulted by his employee over unfair working conditions.

7. Incoherence



Cast: Moon Sung Keun, Kim Il Woo, Park Il

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Runtime: 30 minutes

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 1994

From Bong Joon Ho again, the plot follows three men who commit petty crimes in their daily lives; however, when a piece of major news about a social disorder gets broadcast, they do not shy away from commenting on it. The story showcases how the three individuals remain unaware that they are part of the problem and need to change for the betterment of society.

8. Moon Young

Cast: Kim Tae Ri, Jung Hyun

Director: Kim So Yeon

Runtime: 40 minutes

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2015

The plot of the story follows Moon Young, a mute girl with a video camera, who records the world around her, capturing moments of beauty and pain. Her silent observations reveal the hidden emotions of the people she films, culminating in a profound and personal journey of self-discovery.

9. Human Form

Cast: Kim Hyun Joon, Han Ye Rin

Director: Doyeon Noh

Runtime: 14 minutes

Genre: Horror, Drama

Release Year: 2014

In a world obsessed with physical appearance, where everyone takes on the same surgically modified appearance, a girl feels suffocated and disconnected from society. However, she decides to take drastic steps to alter her own appearance. The film offers a chilling critique of conformity and the loss of individuality in the face of pervasive beauty norms.

Conclusion

These above-mentioned Korean short movies offer unique perspectives that force the audience to think beyond the surface level and understand human ambiguity. Furthermore, it is an effective way to spread social awareness through shock and directness. Which short movie is your favorite?

