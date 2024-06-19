9 best Korean short movies: Moon Young, Human Form and more
Let’s check out some of the best short Korean movies that tell profound and beautiful stories within a few minutes.
The journey of any director often starts with short films, which serve as a gateway and stepping stone to achieving greater things. Here we will discuss certain Korean short movies that have managed to portray poignant tales of life.
A great thing about these films is how relatable they can be, touching the soul of the audience in a profound manner. From the likes of Park Chan Wook to Bong Joon Ho, this list contains work from some of the best storytellers who continue to rattle the industry.
Without further ado, let’s check out some of the best Korean short movies.
9 best Korean short movies
1. Night Fishing
Cast: Oh Kwang Rok, Lee Jung Hyun
Director: Park Chan Wook, Park Chan Kyong
Runtime: 33 minutes
Genre: Horror, Fantasy
Release Year: 2011
Directed by the legendary Park Chan Wook, the plot of the story follows a fisherman who catches a woman during one of his fishing expeditions. However, when he tries to detangle himself from the fishing lines, the woman comes alive. Suddenly, she turns into the shaman priestess in a funeral ritual for the same man who is responsible for drowning her in the river.
As the fisherman struggles with the surreal nature of his catch, he enters a disturbing and supernatural experience that blurs the line between reality and nightmare.
2. Judgement
Cast: Choi Min Sik, Choi Hak Rak, Ryu Seung Wan
Director: Park Chan Wook
Runtime: 26 minutes
Genre: Drama
Release Year: 1999
Another phenomenal work by Park Chan Wook himself, the story follows a tragic earthquake and a girl’s dead body which is claimed by two families. Bombarded by an invasive media house and a small indeed bureaucrat turning the situation into worse, the short movie brings out their darkest sides, exposing the depths of human greed and moral ambiguity.
3. Just Friends?
Cast: Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Je Hoon
Director: Kim Jho Kwang Soo
Runtime: 29 minutes
Genre: Romance, Drama
Release Year: 2009
The short film explores the complexities of same-sex relationships by depicting the love story between two individuals Seok I and Min Soo. The young gay couple faces disruption due to Seok I’s military service and they finally decide to get together away from the barracks. However, Min Soo’s mother questions their relationship, leading them to reveal that they are just friends.
4. Sprout
Cast: Kim Soo An, Choi Soo Im
Director: Yoon Ga Eun
Runtime: 30 minutes
Genre: Drama
Release Year: 2013
In this short movie, the story follows a young girl Bory who is sent to buy bean sprouts from the market as an ancestral offering for their late grandfather. On the way, she takes a detour where she sees new places and meets new people. Moreover, she comes across a gentleman who resembles her grandfather greatly.
From the eyes of a young protagonist, the short film showcases the magical moment when a child start to make their own discoveries and begins to see the world in a different light, allowing them to form unique perceptions.
5. Cat Funeral
Cast: Kangin, Park Se Young. Jung Gyu Yoon
Director: Lee Jong Hoon
Runtime: 1 hour 47 minutes
Genre: Romance, Drama
Release Year: 2015
The plot of the film follows a former couple who reunite after the death of their pet cat to give it a proper funeral. As they reminisce about their past relationship, they confront unresolved emotions and the reasons behind their breakup.
6. White Man
Cast: Lee Dae Yeon, Kim Boo Seon
Director: Jang Sun Woo
Runtime: 16 minutes
Genre: Drama
Release Year: 1994
White Man is Bong Joon Ho’s debut film before all the fame and glory took over. It follows the story of a man who finds a severed index finger on the way to his workplace. However, what makes the plot interesting is that the man keeps the finger and carries it around with him. Later he finds out that it belongs to a man who was assaulted by his employee over unfair working conditions.
7. Incoherence
Cast: Moon Sung Keun, Kim Il Woo, Park Il
Director: Bong Joon Ho
Runtime: 30 minutes
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Release Year: 1994
From Bong Joon Ho again, the plot follows three men who commit petty crimes in their daily lives; however, when a piece of major news about a social disorder gets broadcast, they do not shy away from commenting on it. The story showcases how the three individuals remain unaware that they are part of the problem and need to change for the betterment of society.
8. Moon Young
Cast: Kim Tae Ri, Jung Hyun
Director: Kim So Yeon
Runtime: 40 minutes
Genre: Drama
Release Year: 2015
The plot of the story follows Moon Young, a mute girl with a video camera, who records the world around her, capturing moments of beauty and pain. Her silent observations reveal the hidden emotions of the people she films, culminating in a profound and personal journey of self-discovery.
9. Human Form
Cast: Kim Hyun Joon, Han Ye Rin
Director: Doyeon Noh
Runtime: 14 minutes
Genre: Horror, Drama
Release Year: 2014
In a world obsessed with physical appearance, where everyone takes on the same surgically modified appearance, a girl feels suffocated and disconnected from society. However, she decides to take drastic steps to alter her own appearance. The film offers a chilling critique of conformity and the loss of individuality in the face of pervasive beauty norms.
Conclusion
These above-mentioned Korean short movies offer unique perspectives that force the audience to think beyond the surface level and understand human ambiguity. Furthermore, it is an effective way to spread social awareness through shock and directness. Which short movie is your favorite?
ALSO READ: 10 Married Korean actors: Hyun Bin, Lee Seung Gi, and more