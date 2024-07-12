Ku Hye Sun's husband: Who was Boys Over Flowers actor married to after starring together in The Blood? Know more

Ku Hye Sun’s former husband is the popular actor Ahn Jae Hyun. The actors came to know each other as they were shooting for the supernatural romance Blood. After their marriage, the couple had also appeared on the reality show Newlywed Diary in which they showcased their married life. The couple announced their divorce in 2019, three years after their wedding. Here is Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun’s relationship timeline.

Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun’s relationship timeline

Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun take on the lead roles in Blood

Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun came across each other through the 2015 drama Blood. The actors came closer as they worked together in the series. Blood revolves around the story of a vampire who works as a doctor. Despite being a vampire he avoids drinking blood as he values human life. He seems to be cold from the outside but is lonely on the inside and craves company. He falls for one of his colleagues.

Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun confirm their relationship and get married

In 2016, Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun confirmed their relationship after being spotted together a couple of times. Later on May 21, 2016, Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun tied the knot. The same day they also donated money to a hospital.

Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun announce divorce

The first public sign of trouble came in August 2019 when Ku Hye Sun posted on Instagram, claiming that Ahn Jae Hyun wanted a divorce. She revealed text messages between them, indicating that Ahn had grown distant and uncommunicative. This revelation shocked fans and the public, as the couple had previously appeared to be very much in love.

Ahn Jae Hyun soon responded with his own statement, asserting that the decision to divorce was mutual and had been discussed for some time. He expressed his frustration with Ku Hye Sun’s portrayal of events, emphasizing that their marriage had been struggling due to differences in personality and frequent arguments. Ahn denied allegations of infidelity, which Ku had implied in her posts.

The situation quickly escalated, with both parties using social media to air their grievances. Ku Hye Sun accused Ahn Jae Hyun of having inappropriate relationships with other women and neglecting their marriage. She also alleged that he had changed after their marriage, becoming cold and indifferent. Ahn Jae Hyun, in turn, described Ku Hye Sun’s behavior as erratic and controlling, making it difficult for him to continue the relationship.

In September 2019, Ku Hye Sun announced that she would be leaving the entertainment industry due to the stress of the ongoing situation. Meanwhile, Ahn Jae Hyun continued his work, but the controversy significantly impacted his public image and career.

The legal battle ensued, with both parties filing for divorce and negotiating the terms of their separation. The media closely followed every development, and public opinion was divided, with some supporting Ku Hye Sun's emotional pleas and others sympathizing with Ahn Jae Hyun's account of marital difficulties.

The couple separates

In July 2020, the Seoul Family Court granted the divorce settlement, officially ending their four-year marriage. Both Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun have since focused on rebuilding their lives and careers separately. Ku Hye Sun returned to the entertainment industry, focusing on her art, writing, and occasional acting projects, while Ahn Jae Hyun continued acting, gradually regaining his professional standing. The highly publicized divorce served as a cautionary tale about the complexities of high-profile relationships and the impact of public scrutiny on personal matters.

More about Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun

Ku Hye Sun made her debut in made her debut in 2004 with the drama Nonstop Season 5. She first appeared in a film a decade later in 2014 with Daughter. She is most well known for playing Geum Jan Di in the classic drama Boys Over Flower alongside Lee Min Ho.

Over the years, she has appeared in various dramas like You’re Too Much, Angel Eyes, Absolute Boyfriend and more. In 2009, she made her directorial debut with the film The Madonna. Since then, she has released various films including Dark Yellow, Mystery Pink and more.

Ahn Jae Hyun started off his acting career in 2013 with the hit drama My Love From the Satr in which he took the supporting role. In 2014, he first appeared on the big screen with a film titled Fashion King.

He has worked in several hit dramas like Love With Flaws, The Beauty Inside, Cinderella and the Four Knights and more. He was last seen in the 2023 drama The Real Has Come.

Conclusion

Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun, experienced a highly publicized and tumultuous divorce. Their relationship, initially celebrated for its romantic and affectionate nature, began to show signs of strain in mid-2019. The text exchange released between them clearly showed trouble in the relationship and how things slowly changed between the couple.

