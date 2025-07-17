Ahn Hyo Seop reveals losing 5-6 kg weight for Omniscient Reader: The Prophet's 'physically draining' action scenes

With Omniscient Reader: The Prophet being less than a week away from its release, a press interview was held at a cafe in Jongno, Seoul on July 17. During the interview, main cast member Ahn Hyo Seop opened up about his role, discussing what sets it apart from his previous projects, as reported by K-media outlet Hankook Ilbo. He also shared the physical demands of the character's intense action scenes that led him to lose weight.

Ahn Hyo Seop reveals why he chose to star in Omniscient Reader: The Prophet

Ahn Hyo Seop plays the role of Kim Dok Ja in Omniscient Reader: The Prophet– the central character of the fantasy movie. Mentioning what drew him to the project, he said, “When I read the script, I was excited and curious how it would be filmed." He also mentioned his role's difference from his earlier works.

“What I liked about Dok Ja was his ordinariness. My previous characters have either been larger-than-life or deeply flawed, but Dok Ja isn’t extreme in either way," the actor stated. The character being an ordinary office worker was what "intrigued" Ahn Hyo Seop and he considered it challenging to portray Dok Ja with nuance.

Ahn Hyo Seop lost few kilograms of weight while filming Omniscient Reader: The Prophet's scenes

Indicating at the physically strenuous nature of his role, Ahn Hyo Seop mentioned, “I was running non-stop, sometimes while carrying a child, sometimes suspended on wires, swinging swords at imaginary creatures." Sharing the impact of his action-packed role on his physique, he revealed, “By the end, I had lost six or seven kilograms." The Business Proposal star felt that depiction of saving a dying world on screen was both "physically draining" and "mentally exhausting".

Despite navigating difficulties, Ahn Hyo Seop felt that the project was meant for him. "The film set suited me. Each scene is shot with care, and everyone gives their all toward the same goal. I thought, ‘This is a world I want to be part of. I’m glad I chose acting,'” he said. His efforts to meet his character's requirements, showcased his dedication to his craft.

