Why is Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy being called ‘cheap commercial’? Leaked Lee Min Ho–Ahn Hyo Seop scene has fans cringing

Just days before its much-anticipated theatrical debut, Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy has found itself at the center of controversy. A short scene allegedly from the fantasy action movie surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). It quickly racked up millions of views, but for all the wrong reasons.

The clip in question features lead actors Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop locked in an intense confrontation. Lee Min Ho, portraying the powerful Yoo Joong Hyuk, attempts to uncover the hidden identity of Kim Dok Ja, played by Ahn Hyo Seop. Despite Dok Ja's attempts to hide his truth, Joong Hyuk's supernatural abilities keep exposing him. The scene is designed to be dramatic and emotionally tense, but many viewers claim it falls short of the mark.

Omniscient Reader scene criticized for poor CGI and bland cinematography

Instead of praise, the scene has drawn widespread criticism for its weak visual effects and uninspired cinematography. Online commenters described the overall scene and execution as "cringe". They even compared it to a "cheap commercial" rather than a cinematic experience.

Fans were particularly disappointed with the computer-generated effects, which many said looked unpolished despite the film's big production budget. Several viewers also questioned the choice of camera work and shot composition. They argued that it lacked creativity and failed to elevate the emotional weight of the scene.

Fans criticize Ahn Hyo Seop’s portrayal of Kim Dok Ja

The backlash didn’t stop at visuals. Fans of the original Omniscient Reader web novel and webtoon expressed dissatisfaction with the portrayal of Kim Dok Ja. In the source material, Dok Ja is known for his cool-headed, cunning charm.

However, the movie version, as shown in the leaked clip, appears overly fearful and unsure. Others agreed, pointing out that the screenplay seems to strip the character of his defining traits.

What Omniscient Reader is about

Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy is adapted from the best-selling Korean web novel. It follows the story of Kim Dok Ja, an ordinary office worker. He suddenly finds himself living inside the pages of a fantasy novel he was reading. With knowledge of the story’s events and its central hero, Yoo Joong Hyuk, Dok Ja must navigate a collapsing world and attempt to change its destined ending.

Lee Min Ho plays the novel’s original protagonist, Yoo Joong Hyuk. He’s a stoic and powerful warrior, while Ahn Hyo Seop brings Kim Dok Ja to life on the big screen. Moreover, the movie is set to premiere in theaters on July 23. Whether the full film can turn opinions around or whether this scene is a preview of larger issues remains to be seen.

