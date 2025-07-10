Charge Me Up: Chae Soo Bin and Kim Young Kwang's steamy fantasy romance drama confirms OTT release

A brand new fantasy romance K-drama is in the making. Chae Soo Bin and Kim Young Kwang were reported to lead the upcoming series, Charge Me Up, in April 2025. According to the latest update by the K-media outlet My Daily on July 9, the production team has locked the release platform. The deal has been finalized with an OTT giant, leading us one step closer to the show's premiere.

Advertisement

Chae Soo Bin and Kim Young Kwang's Charge Me Up is set for OTT release

The upcoming webtoon-based series Charge Me Up will be jointly produced by Newpoint, an affiliate of NEW and Why Not Media. Recently, they have completed their contract with the OTT giant Netflix and finalized it as the official platform for airing the series globally. However, the production date and other details haven't been out of the wraps yet.

It will be Chae Soo Bin's 9th Netflix release, following The Fabulous, When the Phone Rings, I'm not a robot, and more. Kim Young Kwang is also a veteran of the platform, with four of his shows already available for streaming on Netflix.

Chae Soo Bin and Kim Young Kwang's characters in Charge Me Up

Chae Soo Bin is set to take on the role of Na Bo Bae, a powerful influence in the life of the male lead of Charge Me Up. She possesses electrical powers, which will come to the aid of Baek Ho Rang (played by Kim Young Kwang). As his pacemaker's battery discharges, Na Bo Bae's superpowers will save him from a life-threatening situation.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see what turn their relationship takes after the unexpected incident brings them together. With both actors having previously proven themselves with their impressive and diverse roles, fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see them share screen space for the first time.

Chae Soo Bin and Kim Young Kwang's latest projects

Chae Soo Bin was last seen in the Netflix drama When the Phone Rings. She starred as the wife of a chaebol heir (played by Yoon Yeon Seok), who pretended to be mute for a personal reason. Her stellar acting through sign language earned critical acclaim. Kim Young Kwang was last seen in the supporting role of Kang Chul in The Haunted Palace.

ALSO READ: Cha Eun Woo to film First Ride with Kang Ha Neul, Kim Young Kwang and more in March after exiting Hong sisters' project