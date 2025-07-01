Hyeri's agency reacts to dating rumors with Street Man Fighter's Wootae after Ryu Jun Yeol breakup: 'It seems…'

The dating buzz surrounding actress and former Girl’s Day member Hyeri has taken a new turn. Her agency finally addressed the growing speculation. Following reports that she has been in a relationship with dancer Wootae for over a year, her label Sublime offered a brief but telling response.

The agency neither confirmed nor denied the rumor. However, it instead draws a clear line between public interest and the artist’s personal life.

Hyeri's agency responds

On July 1, a representative from Hyeri’s agency, Sublime, spoke to the media outlet Donga regarding the sudden dating reports. The official said, “The part you asked about is an actor’s private life, so it seems difficult to confirm. We ask for your generous understanding.”

With this statement, Sublime made it clear that they would not be commenting further, framing the issue as one rooted in personal boundaries. The agency’s decision to neither confirm nor deny the relationship has left fans interpreting the silence in various ways. Some view it as respectful restraint, while others see it as confirmation by omission.

The origin of the rumors

Earlier, on the same day, a media outlet reported that Hyeri was currently in a relationship with Wootae. He’s a professional dancer best known for his appearance on Mnet’s Street Man Fighter. The report claimed that the two met while working on the 2024 film Victory, in which Hyeri played a cheerleader. Wootae, who choreographed the film’s dance sequences, worked closely with the actress during production.

According to industry insiders, the pair first connected during choreography rehearsals, which took place on location in Geoje. Their professional bond reportedly developed into a friendship and eventually blossomed into a romance.

Sources close to the two shared that their relationship quietly continued in Seoul after filming wrapped and that they’ve now been dating for over a year. As of this writing, there has been no comment from Wootae or his agency regarding the reports.

Fans react

The news of Hyeri’s rumored romance has triggered a wide range of reactions from fans and netizens. Many supporters have rallied around the actress, praising her for finding happiness after her public breakup with actor Ryu Jun Yeol in 2023. However, others have expressed surprise and skepticism.

Some fans have called for the public to respect Hyeri’s privacy, emphasizing that she has the right to date without being scrutinized or judged. On the other hand, a portion of her fan base appeared conflicted.

