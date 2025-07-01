Park Sung Hoon reveals filming final scenes for Squid Game 3 and Queen of Tears on same day: ‘Emotional exhaustion…’

Actor Park Sung Hoon has opened up about one of the most emotionally challenging days in his acting career. In a recently released video titled “A Hide-and-Seek Scene That Makes You Want to Grab Myung Gi by the Collar,” actor Park Sung Hoon sat down with his fellow Squid Game Season 3 cast members.

The group included Im Siwan, Kang Ae Sim, and Jo Yu Ri. Together, they reflected on some of the drama’s most gripping and emotionally intense moments. Among the scenes they revisited was the final appearance of Park’s character, Hyun Ju.

Hyun Ju was a transgender contestant whose raw vulnerability and strength resonated deeply with viewers. Their presence made them one of the breakout figures of the show’s second and third seasons. The scene left a lasting impression on both viewers and cast members, especially as Park revealed the emotional toll it took behind the scenes.

Hyun Ju’s final scene

As the group rewatched Hyun Ju’s devastating final scene, emotions were clearly running high. Park Sung Hoon shared that the sequence required not just physical intensity but emotional precision. “The director asked if I could drop a single tear before collapsing, and we got it in the first take,” Park explained.

Despite the heavy mood, the actor tried to lighten the atmosphere with humor. Im Siwan, who played Myung Gi, shook his head in disbelief after watching the moment play out. “Why did Myung Gi have to do that?” he asked.

Without missing a beat, Park jokingly responded, “Because you agreed to be in the show.” It prompted laughter from the rest of the cast. Kang Ae Sim looked visibly moved by the scene. Jo Yu Ri added with a sigh, “It’s truly brutal.”

Double death day: Squid Game and Queen of Tears

However, the biggest surprise came when Park revealed that Hyun Ju’s death wasn’t the only emotional scene he had to film that day. Immediately after wrapping up the intense moment at a studio in Daejeon, Park rushed to another location in Jeongseon, Gangwon-do. There, he had to portray yet another character’s final moments: Yoon Eun Seong in the 2024 drama Queen of Tears.

“It happened to fall on the same day. The emotional exhaustion from both scenes was overwhelming,” Park confessed.

The confession shocked his co-stars. Kang Ae Sim’s eyes welled up as she responded, “It really must have been so difficult.” Jo Yu Ri also shared her thoughts, saying, “Even though I read the script and filmed the scene, seeing the edited version was still shocking.”

For audiences, the takeaway is clear: behind every powerful scene is an actor giving everything they have (sometimes twice in one day).

