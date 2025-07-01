Thunderbolts OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Florence Pugh Starrer, What to Expect and More

MCU’s Thunderbolts, the story of New Avengers, hit the theatres on May 2, 2025, and managed to clock up a USD 381.7 million at the Box Office. Now, fans of the Marvel film can check it out from their homes starting July 1 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango.

Within a couple of months of its cinematic release around the world, the film is all set to make its streaming debut and seems to be getting ready to break more records.

Thunderbolts plot and cast details

The film follows a team of misfits, including Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as the Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, who form the Thunderbolts against Lewis Pullman’s Sentry.

They become a force to be reckoned with, saving the world from The Void, which is Sentry’s darker version, as he goes on a rampant strut to shut down all the good things in the world.

Directed by Jake Schreier alongside a screenplay from Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo, the film also stars Olga Kurylenko, Wendell Pierce, and Chris Bauer. An introduction to the upcoming Marvel film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, was also made in the end credits scene, which saw the ‘New Avengers’ as the Thunderbolts are being dubbed, feeling threatened about their spot in the superhero world.

Thunderbolts was made with a budget of USD 180 million and drew a crowd pull in the form of original fanatics who enjoyed the tonal change in the narrative of the MCU.

About The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Pedro Pascal starrer is all set to premiere on July 25 and will bring the characters of Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Ben Grimm (The Thing), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), Shalla-Bal (Silver Surfer), and more to life.

Other cast members include Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, who make up the Fantastic Four alongside Pascal, and John Malkovich, Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ralph Ineson, bringing a formidable cast to the 1960s-inspired film.

