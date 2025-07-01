Who is Sarzameen’s director Kayoze Irani? Boman Irani’s son who made his acting debut with Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra in SOTY

Recently, the teaser of Sarzameen starring Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran was released, and fans have been going gaga over it. The 1-minute 30-second clip showed Saif Ali Khan’s son in a new, rugged, never-seen-before avatar, and we are sure fans are loving it. Well, one thing that not everyone might have noticed is the director’s name, Kayoze Irani. For the unversed, he is the son of popular actor Boman Irani and is making his acting debut with this one. Let us give you a sneak peek into his life.

Kayoze Irani’s childhood

Kayoze was born in November 1987 in Mumbai. He is the elder son of Bollywood’s one of the most-loved actors, Boman Irani, and his wife Zenobia. The director of Sarzameen grew up in a middle-class family where his dad, who is now a well-known actor, ran a bakery in Mumbai’s Grant Road. Irani belongs to a Parsi Zoroastrian family and has been exposed to the arts since he was small.

He has closely seen the transition of his father from running a bakery till he was only 5 years old to entering the theatre world when he was 15 years old. Boman was an accomplished mimic, singer, guitarist and performer, and these are the talents that influenced his son. Talking about his education, Kayoze earned a BA in Film, Television & New Media Production from Kishinchand Chellaram College in Mumbai.

How did Kayoze Irani enter Bollywood?

Remember Sudo Sodabottleopenerwala in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year? Yes, that was Kayoze Irani. Before making his acting debut, Boman Irani’s son worked as an assistant director on the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan film Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. This was a Dharma film too, and this is where KJo spotted his talent and cast him in SOTY alongside Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

Despite the ensemble cast, it was his performance that made him stand out, and everyone remembers his role in the film.

How did Kayoze Irani transition to direction?

Right after his acting debut, Kayoze moved into direction and directed one of the short films in Netflix’s Ajeeb Daastaans, titled Ankahi. This was loved by many, and it paved the way for him into filmmaking. And now he is all set to enthral fans with his first full-fledged film, Sarzameen.

Sarzameen's OTT Release Date And Platform

Sarzameen, starring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, will be released on Jio Hotstar on July 25. Interestingly, this is Saif Ali Khan's son's second film, and it too will have an OTT release, just like his debut film, Nadaaniyan.

