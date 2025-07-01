Meet actor who studied under tree till grade 5, did night shift at hotel, survived on wife’s money and now…

Not every talented actor comes from a film family; some come from a small village and a farming background. The actor we are going to talk about today in the ‘Meet The Actor’ segment faced severe hardships during his growing-up years. From financial struggle to infrastructural deficiencies, he overcame it all and yet managed to become one of the most-loved actors in Bollywood. His acting prowess has not only won hearts but has made him one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood, and we are talking about none other than Pankaj Tripathi.

The Stree 2 actor was born in Belsand village, Bihar, to a farmer-priest father. His family was not financially well-off, and he grew up in a quite difficult atmosphere. Despite belonging to a farming background, his family could not even afford a tractor. However, the actor calls it a blessing in disguise, as it directed him towards education and acting.

In an interview, Pankaj Tripathi revealed that he used to study under a tree until the fifth grade. His family never had a TV at home. When he was 12 or 13 years old, the actor joined village plays during the auspicious Chhath pooja in Bihar. His passion for acting was so much that he cycled long distances every day to watch professional theatre in Patna and soon started performing himself.

To manage his expenses, Pankaj even started working a night shift at a hotel kitchen, in addition to studying Hindi literature during the day and performing in plays in the evening. While studying in college, the Ludo star even got jailed for a week during a student protest.

His love for acting led him to want to be part of NSD. Despite working hard and attempting to get in, he was rejected twice. But, in his third try, he was among the 20 students selected nationally.

After completing his course with only Rs 46,000 in his account, he was left with only Rs 10 within months. During his struggle years, Tripathi’s wife took minor film roles while the actor awaited his big break. After struggling for almost 10 years and facing considerable humiliation from his peers, the actor secured his path-breaking role. His performance as Sultan Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) marked a turning point in his career.

Now, Pankaj Tripathi owns a sea-facing home in Mumbai, drives luxurious cars, and has made a name for himself in the industry. Currently, he is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Metro…In Dino.

